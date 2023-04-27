Paddle into adventure: The 7 best kayaks for any skill level

There's nothing like the thrill of kayaking down a winding ride or gliding over a serene lake. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced paddler, choosing the right kayak can make all the difference in your outdoor adventures. Kayaking lets you get up close and personal with nature while getting a great workout.

However, given the different types of kayaks available, finding the right one for your needs can be challenging. We've drawn up a list to help you get beyond the hassle and choose the one that fits your needs.

Five things to look for when buying a kayak

Selecting a kayak can be challenging, especially if you're out shopping for the first time. Here are some parameters you can consider to make sure you choose the right kayak for your needs.