8 phenomenal gadgets to turn your car into the ultimate Batmobile
The automobile industry has seen a radical change in recent years in terms of engineering design. There has been a slew of features introduced across various cars; the whole tech affair would make any hardcore car aficionado want to buy one that boasts the latest features.
However, at times, we aren't able to muster the financial muscle to buy these latest models, but that shouldn't cause disappointment. You can still get the best out of your car by installing useful gadgets to wow your passengers. That being said, here are some car gadgets that'll make your four wheels look second to none in terms of functionality.
1. QBUC Car Air Freshener
The QBUC Air Freshener may not seem to be a necessity, but you'll definitely be impressed with the ambiance it creates inside the car. The fragrance flowing out of these automatically rotating blades will refresh your mood in the blink of an eye and play a crucial part in making your long journeys happy and memorable.
The QBUC Air Freshener is a great gadget both in terms of design and functionality. The spinning fan oozes fragrance that keeps your mood afresh, especially on long drives. What's more, it works on solar energy. There are different scents available for use so that you can choose anyone as per your choice and requirements.
2. AutoExec GripMaster Car Desk
The AutoExec GripMaster Car Desk would be a nice utilitarian buy if you're job expects you to travel and work continuously on the go. It's slide-proof and has additional compartments on the side to accommodate your belongings. One thing's for sure - you're definitely staying organized with this desk while traveling.
Love watching Micky Haller solving cases by working in the backseat of his Lincoln? If you're constantly traveling and need to be working on the go, the AutoExec GripMaster Car Desk is a necessity to ensure you don't suffer from pain in your shoulders and joints due to sitting in the wrong posture.
You can seatbelt this car desk and attach it to yourself to ensure your laptop and other belongings don't fall off while the car's running. The top surface is made of non-skid rubber material for that very purpose. The 2 AC and USB plugs allow you to keep your portable devices charged until the very end of your trip.
3. Spotify Car Thing
The Spotify Car Thing helps you abandon the hassle of having to handle your phones to change songs while driving. All you need to do is use your voice to listen to your favorite musician or podcaster and enjoy content while driving.
Looking to install an infotainment setup in your car or change the one you already have? The Spotify Car Thing is one of the best options to consider, given its ease of use. With this machine in your car, you can ditch the age-old hassle of fumbling with your phones in an attempt to switch to your favorite melodies.
By just saying, 'Hey, Spotify,' you can control this system just with your voice. So, your favorite artists, playlists, and podcasts are merely an order away!
4. Ansee Car Power Inverter
The Ansee Car Power Inverter is a useful device for professionals who need to constantly work on the go. This device will help charge large devices like laptops and tablets. In terms of design and size, it's compact and functional.
If any of your passengers need to work with their laptops or tablets in your car, you've got to have the Ansee Car Power Inverter to make sure they can keep their devices charged throughout the journey.
This car power inverter comes with eight protection functions and boasts a lightweight and compact design. Also, it has cooling fans on both sides, meaning there won't be too much heating, and that'll ensure the product lasts for a long time.
5. Retractable Car Charger
The Retractable Car Charger is a great device to get your electronic devices charged simultaneously. You can pull the cables out to charge your phone, and once the job is done, it'll be retracted back to its original position. Also, it's compatible with multiple iPhone and Samsung models.
When you're traveling with multiple devices and need to charge them, you'll need multiple charging cables to get the jobs done. However, having a bunch of them makes the front deck pretty messy and untidy.
The Retractable Car Charger will ensure you can avoid that clutter and get your devices charged without any hassle. It comes with two USB ports and is compatible with multiple Apple and Samsung phones.
6. Yulejo Large Dashboard Mat
This large black non-slip pad can hold your smartphone, wallet, sunglasses, smartwatches, pens, keys, and much more. It's easy to use and keep dry. The black minimalistic design also gives the car interior a sophisticated look.
If you're traveling with a bunch of accessories like a wallet, purse, mobile phone, and more, you'll need enough space to keep all these items well-organized. And that's precisely where the Yulejo Large Dashboard Mat comes in.
This mat is easy to use and can keep all your essentials well-organized, helping you avoid clutter. It can fit in a wide range of vehicles, so whether you own a car or a truck, you won't be disappointed with the Yulejo Large Dashboard Mat.
7. FORTEM Car Trunk Organizer
This adjustable and foldable car trunk organizer makes it easier to store luggage in an organized manner at the rear. The box also has a sturdy design along with multiple compartments to make sure you get ample storage space.
Equipped with rigid base plates at every side panel, the FORTEM Car Trunk Organizer has multiple side pockets and six compartments for storage. The chief benefit of this trunk organizer is that it makes organization easy to cut out the clutter. The trunk has a detachable lid and a collapsible and foldable design that makes it a cinch to store in any place. Plus, the bottom half is waterproof.
8. Baseus Car Sunglasses Holder
Space organization is key when you're traveling with multiple items in your car, and this sunglasses holder is designed to help you free up some space. You can use this storage clip for your sunglasses or even cards and cables that aren't in use. Overall, it may sound like a tiny product, but there's no doubt it's pretty useful.
The Baseus Car Sunglasses Holder makes sure your sunglasses are clipped tightly and won't fall to the ground when you're driving. It also acts as a great extra storage device because it can hold sunglasses, cards, or even extra cables that might otherwise be eating up space around the gearbox. Made up of ABS plastic and metal, this car sunglasses holder is an affordable investment that'll last for years to come.
