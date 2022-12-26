7 stellar post-Christmas Walmart clearance deals
Looking for some post-Christmas Walmart clearance deals? Look no further! Walmart is always offering amazing deals on everything from electronics to groceries, so you can always find the perfect item at the perfect price. Whether you're shopping for the latest technology, home décor items, or just general household goods, Walmart's clearance section is filled with unbeatable deals.
You can even find deals on apparel, footwear, and accessories. With Walmart's clearance deals, you can save big and get the items you need in no time. So don't wait; check out Walmart's clearance deals now!
1. WORKPRO Multi Purpose 48in Workbench
WORKPRO Multi Purpose 48in Workbench
This workbench has an adjustable height, a customizable pegboard, and a sturdy steel frame, making it the perfect tool for any workshop. So whether you're a professional or an amateur, you'll be able to get the job done with the WORKPRO Multi Purpose 48in Workbench.
The WORKPRO Multi Purpose 48in Workbench is the ideal tool for any handyman looking for a versatile and customizable work surface. This workbench features a sturdy steel frame and a heavy-duty, adjustable-height hardwood top. You can adjust the workbench from 28 to 36 inches, so no matter how tall your project is, you'll be able to get the job done comfortably.
To make it even better, this workbench also includes a pegboard on the front, so you can hang up tools, supplies, and other items to keep your workspace organized. With this workbench, you can tackle any project with ease.
2. Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa
Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa
If you're looking for a luxurious spa experience right in your backyard, the Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa is perfect for you. This inflatable spa is roomy enough to fit up to 7 adults, making it the perfect choice for entertaining friends and family. With its luxurious design, adjustable jets, and durable construction, this tub spa is the perfect way to unwind after a long day.
For a luxurious spa experience at home, you can't go wrong with the Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa. This high-end hot tub is perfect for up to seven adults, with 180 jets providing bubbles to create an inviting environment. The tub is made from DuraPlus™ material, which is both light and strong, so you know it's built to last.
With its attractive design and comfortable seating, this hot tub is an excellent way to enjoy a relaxing soak any time – day or night. Whether it's for a party with friends or a romantic evening for two, the Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa is sure to be the life of the party.
3. Kellum Media Fireplace Console
Kellum Media Fireplace Console
For those looking to add a warm and contemporary touch to their living room, then the Kellum Media Fireplace Console is a perfect choice. Not only does it provide a stylish centerpiece for your home décor with its sleek and modern design, but it also offers practical features for your convenience. It fits most flat-panel TVs up to 65”, so you can enjoy a cozy movie night with friends and family.
Welcome to the Kellum Media Fireplace Console, a stylish and practical addition to your home. This media console is designed to fit most flat-panel TVs up to 65" and can heat up to 400 square feet of space.
With its classic style and modern features, this console is sure to become the centerpiece of any room. The elegant design includes a rich espresso finish and antique bronze hardware, making it a timeless piece that you can enjoy for years to come.
4. Shark® Vertex® Speed Upright Vacuum
Shark® Vertex® Speed Upright Vacuum
The Shark® Vertex® Speed Upright Vacuum is the ultimate cleaning solution. With its incredible suction power and self-cleaning brush roll, you can clean carpets and hard floors with ease.
The Shark® Vertex® Speed Upright Vacuum is an incredible tool for keeping your home clean. This vacuum packs high-powered suction and a self-cleaning brush roll to make vacuuming easier than ever. Its lightweight design makes it effortless to maneuver, so you can get the job done faster. Plus, its advanced swivel steering helps you easily glide around furniture and other obstacles.
This sleek machine quickly vanishes dirt and debris with its powerful suction and powered lift-away technology. And the LED lights reveal hidden dirt in dark corners and crevices, so you can be sure your house is completely spotless.
5. iRobot® Roomba® Robot Vacuum
iRobot® Roomba® Robot Vacuum
The iRobot® Roomba® Robot Vacuum is the perfect solution for busy people who don't have time to vacuum the floors. It's reliable, efficient, and takes all the hard work out of vacuuming. So why not give your floors the royal treatment and let a robot do the work for you?
The iRobot® Roomba® Robot Vacuum is a revolutionary cleaning device that makes vacuuming your floors both easier and faster. Its patented iRobot OS navigates the room in neat rows, cleaning every inch of your floors as it goes.
With powerful suction and debris extraction, it captures dirt and pet hair with ease. The robot vacuum is also equipped with a full suite of advanced sensors that help it to identify and avoid obstacles, detect stairs, and find its charging station when it needs to recharge.
6. PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer
PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer
Cook delicious, healthy meals in an instant with the PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer! This family-size air fryer has a 9-qt. capacity and two baskets, so you can make quick and easy family-size meals with ease.
If you're looking for a convenient and easy way to make family-size meals, then the PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer is the perfect appliance for you. With a 9-qt capacity, you can fit all your favorite ingredients and make a delicious meal in no time.
If you're looking for a quick and easy way to make meals for the whole family, the PowerXL Dual-Basket Vortex Air Fryer is the solution for you. It has adjustable temperature and timer settings, so you can always get the best texture and flavor for your food. Plus, it's also wonderful for reheating leftovers or making quick healthy snacks. And the best part is that you don't need any oil, so you can enjoy your meals guilt-free.
7. WORKPRO Rolling Mechanics Utility Tool Box Cart Organizer
WORKPRO Rolling Mechanics Utility Tool Box Cart Organizer
The WORKPRO Rolling Mechanics Utility Tool Box Cart Organizer is a must-have for any mechanic. With its solid rubberwood worktop and three ball-bearing drawers, this cart is perfect for organizing tools, parts, and supplies. The cart's durable steel construction makes it strong and stable.
The WORKPRO Rolling Mechanics Utility Tool Box Cart Organizer is the ideal storage solution for any handyman or mechanic. Featuring a solid rubberwood worktop, it provides a sturdy workspace for any job. The three ball-bearing drawers make it easy to access your tools and supplies, while the heavy-duty steel frame and casters make it easy to move around the workspace.
With a weight capacity of up to 330 lbs, you can use it to store and organize all your tools, parts, and supplies. Plus, it's designed with ample storage compartments and shelves, so you can keep everything neat and organized. The WORKPRO Rolling Mechanics Utility Tool Box Cart Organizer is the ideal storage solution for any job.
A huge study of TV and internet habits found that Americans get more highly partisan news from TV. Most research has focused on the internet.