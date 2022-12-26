7 stellar post-Christmas Walmart clearance deals

You can even find deals on apparel, footwear, and accessories. With Walmart's clearance deals, you can save big and get the items you need in no time. So don't wait; check out Walmart's clearance deals now! 1. WORKPRO Multi Purpose 48in Workbench

WORKPRO Multi Purpose 48in Workbench This workbench has an adjustable height, a customizable pegboard, and a sturdy steel frame, making it the perfect tool for any workshop. So whether you're a professional or an amateur, you'll be able to get the job done with the WORKPRO Multi Purpose 48in Workbench. $ 99.00 at Walmart

The WORKPRO Multi Purpose 48in Workbench is the ideal tool for any handyman looking for a versatile and customizable work surface. This workbench features a sturdy steel frame and a heavy-duty, adjustable-height hardwood top. You can adjust the workbench from 28 to 36 inches, so no matter how tall your project is, you'll be able to get the job done comfortably. To make it even better, this workbench also includes a pegboard on the front, so you can hang up tools, supplies, and other items to keep your workspace organized. With this workbench, you can tackle any project with ease. 2. Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa

Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa If you're looking for a luxurious spa experience right in your backyard, the Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa is perfect for you. This inflatable spa is roomy enough to fit up to 7 adults, making it the perfect choice for entertaining friends and family. With its luxurious design, adjustable jets, and durable construction, this tub spa is the perfect way to unwind after a long day. $ 328.99 at Walmart

For a luxurious spa experience at home, you can't go wrong with the Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa. This high-end hot tub is perfect for up to seven adults, with 180 jets providing bubbles to create an inviting environment. The tub is made from DuraPlus™ material, which is both light and strong, so you know it's built to last. With its attractive design and comfortable seating, this hot tub is an excellent way to enjoy a relaxing soak any time – day or night. Whether it's for a party with friends or a romantic evening for two, the Coleman Tahiti Plus AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa is sure to be the life of the party. 3. Kellum Media Fireplace Console

Kellum Media Fireplace Console For those looking to add a warm and contemporary touch to their living room, then the Kellum Media Fireplace Console is a perfect choice. Not only does it provide a stylish centerpiece for your home décor with its sleek and modern design, but it also offers practical features for your convenience. It fits most flat-panel TVs up to 65”, so you can enjoy a cozy movie night with friends and family. $ 199.00 at Walmart