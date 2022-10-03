5 reasons why you will never regret buying a pair of smart glasses

Not a bad use, after all, is it? In fact, they can be used in a similar manner across industries like healthcare, engineering, or any other industry where work is impossible to get done without collaboration. So, whether you are a trainer, doctor, or IT professional collaborating with your colleagues overseas, a pair of smart glasses brings infinite possibilities for improving productivity.

3. A cool fashion statement

Unique choices make you stand out in the crowd, and one of the best ways to do that is to have a pair of smart glasses perched on your nose. The technology of smart glasses hasn't been adopted as widely as other wearable devices.

And, that underlines why embracing it would be a good idea since they can be easy conversation starters amongst your friends and colleagues. What's more, you won't be compromising on your looks with smart glasses because they look every bit as fashionable as a normal pair of stylish glasses.

4. Open-ear sound experience

We've already discussed how smart glasses give you impressive control over music with voice commands. However, the way that audio is delivered also deserves a worthy mention. Headphones or earbuds tend to disconnect you from the world because they cover your ears, but that's not the case with smart glasses.

You don't need a pair of earbuds to listen to all the feedback that your virtual assistant is offering. The open-ear technology ensures you can ditch those devices. Also, the sound is audible only to you, ensuring others don't listen to your conversations.

The specialty of open-ear audio technology lies in its ability to send sound waves directly to your middle ear by bypassing the eardrums. This results in a top-notch sound that no one else can hear but you!