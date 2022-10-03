5 reasons why you will never regret buying a pair of smart glasses
Wearable technology is continuously taking strides, creating ways to enhance human experiences across various spheres. It is becoming increasingly immersive for the present-day consumer with smart tech products that ease life like never before. Surely, not every smart product can boast of being a fully well-developed design with little to no room for improvement. This is where wearable tech definitely deserves due credit — thanks to the benefits they offer in their current design.
Smart glasses are one such product — one that boasts advanced technology in a bid to increase productivity. It has introduced a type of convenience we've seen only in movies, Tony Stark's Jarvis being a case in point. While they may not be as popular as their counterparts, the smartwatches, here's a look at a few good reasons why a pair of smart glasses is totally worth a buy.
1. A personal assistant you'll love
Amazon Echo Frames
The Amazon Echo Frames offers an IPX4 splashproof to water and sweat. It has a sleek and lightweight design so they can be easily worn all day. It offers a media playback of 14 hours and 2 hours of continuous talk time. You can also listen to 4 hours of non-stop music on a single charge.
Voice commands are exciting, and they sort of make you feel all-powerful, thanks to the efficient control you have over the devices when using them. Whether it's asking Alexa to recommend an audiobook, play your favorite playlist, check the weather forecast, set daily reminders, or take calls, a pair of smart glasses like the Amazon Echo Frames can do it all seamlessly.
The use of voice commands also means you can enjoy hands-free operation, and this is an invaluable feature making devices easier to operate on the go. It's the dream assistant you never knew you had always wanted!
2. The ease of collaboration
The truth is, smart glasses would make a majority of people's lives easier. If you're a service worker who needs to shoot a lot of videos or take pictures while working, you'd normally work with a phone in one hand and a tool in the other, all while shooting and explaining your project.
Here's where smart glasses can come in and save the day. Instead of having to shoot, you can use a video conferencing app on a pair of smart glasses to loop in your colleagues and explain all the necessary details.
Not a bad use, after all, is it? In fact, they can be used in a similar manner across industries like healthcare, engineering, or any other industry where work is impossible to get done without collaboration. So, whether you are a trainer, doctor, or IT professional collaborating with your colleagues overseas, a pair of smart glasses brings infinite possibilities for improving productivity.
3. A cool fashion statement
Unique choices make you stand out in the crowd, and one of the best ways to do that is to have a pair of smart glasses perched on your nose. The technology of smart glasses hasn't been adopted as widely as other wearable devices.
And, that underlines why embracing it would be a good idea since they can be easy conversation starters amongst your friends and colleagues. What's more, you won't be compromising on your looks with smart glasses because they look every bit as fashionable as a normal pair of stylish glasses.
4. Open-ear sound experience
We've already discussed how smart glasses give you impressive control over music with voice commands. However, the way that audio is delivered also deserves a worthy mention. Headphones or earbuds tend to disconnect you from the world because they cover your ears, but that's not the case with smart glasses.
You don't need a pair of earbuds to listen to all the feedback that your virtual assistant is offering. The open-ear technology ensures you can ditch those devices. Also, the sound is audible only to you, ensuring others don't listen to your conversations.
The specialty of open-ear audio technology lies in its ability to send sound waves directly to your middle ear by bypassing the eardrums. This results in a top-notch sound that no one else can hear but you!
5. Ushering a new social media experience
Snap Spectacles 3
Apart from 3D photography, the Snap Spectacles 3 can be charged to 50% in 15 minutes. They have an eye-catching design and are available in two colors. They also come with a charging case, so which makes it easier to charge them on the go.
What if we said you could relive a memory with a pair of smart glasses? Apparently, the Snap Spectacles 3 can record 3D videos and capture 3D photos to deliver an enchanting experience. The 3D recording is so immersive you'll actually feel like you're reliving a memory from the past.
These 3D experiences can also be shared on social media via the Snapchat mobile app. Also, they look modern and fashionable, so you can expect praises pouring down on them from your peers even before they have their jaws dropped on learning about the 3D experience.
Conclusion - A bright future beacons
Smart glasses enable features similar to smartwatches, but in doing the same, they add a tad bit more convenience in terms of hands-free operation. While the technology still has a long way to go before it can overtake smartwatches and make mobile phones unnecessary on the go, its potential is limitless.
For instance, while traveling, having directions superimposed onto the real world will ensure safer traveling and cut out the hassle of having to look at your phone to understand which way to go. All in all, it's a great gadget that'll change your life in the years to come.