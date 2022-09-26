9 undeniable reasons why you should own a smartwatch
Wearable technology has skyrocketed in popularity, with a majority of young to middle-aged enthusiasts now opting for various devices they can wear and carry along. A smartwatch is probably the most popular device in the variable technology space, and rightly so. It comes with oodles of benefits that cannot be overlooked.
Smartwatches are available in a variety of price ranges. So, irrespective of the budget you have chalked out, you'll always find one that fits within your financial constraints. The question, however, is whether you should be investing in a smartwatch at all. Here are nine solid reasons why you should answer positively to that question.
1. It's a style statement
Let's be honest here. Embracing the latest gadgets in technology always looks cool. New tech pieces can be easy conversation starters, and even if you're wearing something as common as a smartwatch, it definitely gets people's attention.
There's no doubt a smartwatch makes you look modern and fashionable. What's more, it has the charm to attract eyeballs just as any expensive timepiece would, and that too at a reasonable price.
2. It notifies you about almost everything
From attending to important calls or text messages to viewing notifications from apps on your smartphone, a smartwatch is that quintessential assistant you did not know you needed. You can always rest assured that you won't miss out on an important call or text message when you're not using your phone, simply because the smartwatch on your wrist ensures you get all the required updates.
This feature is especially a godsend when you're riding a bike or a motorcycle. If you get a call while riding, you can always receive it via a smartwatch and start talking if you've got a pair of wireless earbuds paired to your phone. The best way to stay alert and updated no matter what you're doing.
3. Track your fitness goals
Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch
Smartwatches have built a solid reputation for monitoring the fitness goals of the wearer. Sure, there are fitness bands and trackers made specifically for this purpose, but even a smartwatch can help you store data, such as distance traveled, steps taken in a day, monitor heart rate, track sleep cycles, and much more. In short, it's like a personal fitness trainer that can go anywhere you do.
There's no doubt the fitness tracking feature can help you adapt to a healthier lifestyle. It's almost like having a microscopic view of your physical activities when you've got a smartwatch on your wrist.
4. A doctor on your wrist
Lately, there've been a couple of instances where the Apple smartwatch has saved lives with its heart-rate monitoring feature. Although it cannot offer you a cure, a smartwatch can always help you keep a check on how fast your heart beats and notifies you if it senses any irregularity. This sole feature is a great reason to have a smartwatch.
5. The perfect travel buddy
When you're traveling to unknown places on unfamiliar roads, it's always a pain to have to look at the map to ensure you're moving in the right direction. Instead, a smartwatch is a wrist-size guide that allows you to ditch that practice while traveling.
For instance, the Apple Watch delivers different vibrations to your wrist to notify you whether you should turn left or right at a particular point.So, the next time you travel with a smartwatch on your wrist, you definitely won't be missing out on the scenery!
6. Keep an eye on essential items
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch
Forgetting or losing things is a very common, frustrating experience. Add to that, if you're not able to find lost items like your phone or keys, you lose precious time while searching for them. Most smartwatches have the Find Phone feature that allows you to detect the location of your phone in case you misplace it. That way, you're never late for a class or appointment if you misplace your phone just when you may need it most.
7. Helps you stay safe and secure
If you are stuck or in danger and need to notify your contacts, a smartwatch can be your savior in such circumstances. Usually, high-end smartwatches have a feature where you can send an SOS signal to your assigned emergency contacts and let them know about your situation.
Some smartwatches also allow users to alert their contacts in case they have a fall or an accident. It's pretty amazing to look at such useful features all encompassed in a device that was, a few years back, just meant to show time.
8. Control and play music
You're on your routine jog with earbuds in your ears, enjoying your favorite music. All of a sudden, an unwanted song starts playing, and you need to change it. In usual circumstances, you'd halt, change the track, and start again. While it seems like a trivial thing, only daily joggers and runners are aware of how irritating it can be to have to stop just for the sake of changing a song.
A smartwatch allows you to ditch this practice and quickly control music on the go. You can adjust the volume, change tracks, and change songs - without halting. So, whether it's a workout session or a jog in the park, a smartwatch ensures you can leave those unwanted disturbances behind and concentrate on the task at hand.
9. Makes payments easier
Garmin Venu Smartwatch
Making payments with a smartphone is child's play, but using a smartwatch for this purpose enhances this process and makes it all the easier. Integration with payment apps means you can reduce your reliance on your phone to make payments. It can work offline and integrate with payment apps like Apple Pay.
The next time you forget to carry your phone or credit card, your smartwatch will be readily available for making payments in the blink of an eye.