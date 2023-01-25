9 sensational gadgets that'll leave your friends lost for words

1. SNACTIV

SNACTIV A snacking tool that allows you to eat simultaneously while working - without getting your hands oily or dirty! Ditch the tiresome practice of wiping your hands with a tissue clean every time you eat. It's simple to use and has an ergonomic design that makes the whole process pretty comparison. $ 14.99 at Amazon

Have you ever tried to work on a PC while eating simultaneously? You'd need a tissue every time after having chips or any other eatables when you're snacking during work. It's far too much hassle to have to wipe your hands clean every time you eat. The SNACTIV snacking tool was designed to eliminate this very problem. It's got soft and ergonomic finger slots, meaning you can hold and pick up snacks with ease. It's safe to use and keeps your hands clean during work. It's invaluable how much this simple tool allows you to satisfy your hungry tummy while also making sure you don't lose concentration and productivity while you work. 2. Liddle Speaker

Liddle Speaker A pretty functional device by its standards, the Liddle Speaker hardly has a feature that'll make you not want to try it. You can attach this speaker to your phone and use it as a supporting base when you keep the phone on the table. What's more, the magnetic interface means you can easily attach it to magnetic surface and enjoy 360 degree sound all the time! $ 43.71 at Walmart

Portable speakers are nothing new for today's generation. However, the sheer functionality of the Liddle Speaker will surely make you want to try it. This speaker comes with a magnetic interface that allows you to attach it to your iPhone and easily carry it anywhere. That's probably the next iteration of portability – you need not use your hand to carry this speaker. The Liddle Speaker also provides 360-degree sound while you're listening to music, watching movies, or playing games on your mobile phone. 3. ThinCast Touchscreen Smart Mirror

ThinCast Touchscreen Smart Mirror It does come for a hefty price, but the sheer functionality of the ThinCast Touchscreen Smart Mirror will wow your peers and get you all the appreciative claps on the back for your unique choice of things. It can display mails, play music, and do much more! $ 769.00 at BuyDig

Having the ThinCast Touchscreen Smart Mirror will give you the ultimate feeling of being the quintessential techie. This mirror functions like a large-sized Android phone. You can check your emails and the weather, play your favorite songs and do much more using this all-around mirror. Mirrors being only a tool of reflection, will seem so old-school now that this revolutionary product is on the market. Seriously, the more we advance as a species, techies are always ready to amaze us with their endless capabilities! 4. Twelve South PowerPic mod