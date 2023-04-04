Sleep in style: The top 7 sleep earbuds to buy in 2023

In this article, we will introduce you to the best sleep earbuds of 2023. From noise-canceling technology to comfortable designs, these headphones will help you achieve a peaceful night's sleep. So, if you're looking to upgrade your sleep experience, keep reading to find out which headphones made our list.

Things to consider when buying sleep earbuds

Like any other product, you’ll need to consider a few factors before zeroing down on the right pair of sleep earbuds to buy.

1. Design

The design of any pair of sleep earbuds always has to be compact and lightweight. The smaller the earbuds, the better they are for long-term use. Heavy earbuds may cause pain to the ear concha, so you’d want to be more careful with the overall weight to affirm you won’t have pain in that area.

2. Sleeping pattern

Are you a motionless sleeper or one who loves sleeping sideways? For the latter part, having a comfortable fit is for side sleepers important to avoid any outside noise, if the earbuds don’t fit perfectly, the noise cancellation feature may not be fully useful in blocking the outside noise. Also, earbuds that don’t work well will fall off frequently, rendering the purpose of using them futile.

3. Multipurpose use

Now, this is more of a luxury than a necessity, albeit you can easily get your hands on sleep earbuds that can be used for other purposes, such as a gym or running.

4. Battery life

The more the power, the longer the Checkcheck the battery specifications and how long a set of earbuds last when charged fully. An ideal benchmark is at least 4.5 hours of listening continuously after complete charging.

5. Price

The price you’re willing to pay also determines how you direly need a set of sleeping earbuds. Earbuds with high price offer better quality; however, you can always buy one that suffices your needs without breaking the bank.

The top 7 wireless earbuds for a sound sleep

Now that you know the parameters that should be considered, here are some of the best options.

1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro