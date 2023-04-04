Sleep in style: The top 7 sleep earbuds to buy in 2023
Do you struggle to fall asleep at night due to noise disturbances? Maybe your partner snores, your neighbor is loud, or street noise keeps you up. If so, you're not alone. Many people have trouble sleeping in noisy environments, leading to a lack of sleep and decreased overall health and well-being. Fortunately, sleep earbuds are a great solution to this problem.
In this article, we will introduce you to the best sleep earbuds of 2023. From noise-canceling technology to comfortable designs, these headphones will help you achieve a peaceful night's sleep. So, if you're looking to upgrade your sleep experience, keep reading to find out which headphones made our list.
Things to consider when buying sleep earbuds
Like any other product, you’ll need to consider a few factors before zeroing down on the right pair of sleep earbuds to buy.
1. Design
The design of any pair of sleep earbuds always has to be compact and lightweight. The smaller the earbuds, the better they are for long-term use. Heavy earbuds may cause pain to the ear concha, so you’d want to be more careful with the overall weight to affirm you won’t have pain in that area.
2. Sleeping pattern
Are you a motionless sleeper or one who loves sleeping sideways? For the latter part, having a comfortable fit is for side sleepers important to avoid any outside noise, if the earbuds don’t fit perfectly, the noise cancellation feature may not be fully useful in blocking the outside noise. Also, earbuds that don’t work well will fall off frequently, rendering the purpose of using them futile.
3. Multipurpose use
Now, this is more of a luxury than a necessity, albeit you can easily get your hands on sleep earbuds that can be used for other purposes, such as a gym or running.
4. Battery life
The more the power, the longer the Checkcheck the battery specifications and how long a set of earbuds last when charged fully. An ideal benchmark is at least 4.5 hours of listening continuously after complete charging.
5. Price
The price you’re willing to pay also determines how you direly need a set of sleeping earbuds. Earbuds with high price offer better quality; however, you can always buy one that suffices your needs without breaking the bank.
The top 7 wireless earbuds for a sound sleep
Now that you know the parameters that should be considered, here are some of the best options.
1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
The price might seem a bit steep for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, but its incredibly helpful features backed by an impressive performance will leave you patting yourself on the back for selecting them. From clear calls and commendable battery life to a comfortable waterproof design, these sleep buds can be used across various walks of life rather than just as sleep buds.
For sleep earbuds to be comfortable, they must be small and fit your ear canals enough, so they don't fall over when you're turning sideways during sleep. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is designed with this very thought in mind.
Equipped with an 11mm woofer, these earbuds for sleep can easily block all the unwanted noise so you can do justice to your —an excellent help for insomniacs or people with snoring partners. The Galaxy Buds Pro can also be used for gym workouts as they can snuggle perfectly within your ear canals.
Additionally, touch control is available so you can tune in to your favorite songs without reaching your pocket. Also, you can't miss out on good noise-cancellation, and 5-hour battery life is another set of positives.
Pros:
Comfortable design
Multi-functional use
Clear sound quality
Cons:
Steep price
2. ESSONIO Sleep Earbuds
ESSONIO Sleep Earbuds
The ESSONIO Sleep Earbuds are a godsend for side sleepers. For starters, they have a flat design that ensures they don't come off when you're constantly turning sideways. Furthermore, a commendable battery life means you get enough time to block sound for the majority of your sleep period.
Any good pair of earbuds may suffice if you're a motionless sleeper. However, finding a team that doesn't fall off when they change their sleeping positions is essential for side sleepers. The ESSONIO Sleep Earbuds boast a lightweight and flat design, so you can sleep well all night without worrying about them coming off.
Moving on, this pair efficiency blocks the unwanted noise to ensure your sleep or naps aren't disturbed. With 6 hours of battery life per charge, there's hardly a thing for you to worry about them running out of power.
Pros:
Great for side sleepers
Flat and comfortable design
Long battery life
Cons:
High pricing
3. Xmenha Sleep Earbuds
Xmenha Sleep Earbuds
When it comes to sleep earbuds, you don't need to splash the cash if you have a frugal option like the Xmenha Sleep Earbuds available. With an impressive battery life and packed with a host of other features, you're getting one of the best deals at a budget price.
The Xmenha Sleep Earbuds are a great frugal option for those who don't wish to spend a fortune on buying the best sleep earbuds for themselves. Available in three colors, these in-ear buds are so petit you'd feel almost invisible when they enter your ear canals. Their compact design makes them a great pair of earbuds for side sleepers.
Coming to the features, you get double noise cancellation to enjoy deep sleep and almost 8 hours of battery life. Also, the built-in microphone factor ensures you get clear audio transmitted across to the receiver end.
Pros
Impressive battery life
Compact and befitting design
Available in multiple color choices
Affordable option
Cons:
Active touch control can disturb sleep by changing songs or turning off
4. Soundcore Sleep A10 Earbuds
Soundcore Sleep A10 Earbuds
Soundcore is a well-known brand when it comes to earbuds, and with the Sleep A10, they do well in maintaining their image. These earbuds are lightweight and comfortable so users can wear them all night long. Along with smart volume control, they're a great choice for side sleepers
Small, compact, and lightweight. That's how we define the Soundcore Sleep A10 Earbuds. Perfect for side sleepers since they don't cause any discomfort in design.
They come with ear wings and twin seal ear tips to block noise from the outside world so you can sleep soundly. These Soundcore earbuds provide a sound 10dB lower than the standard ones.
Pros
Ear wings and twin seal tips for a secure seal
Comfortable for side sleepers
Cons
No noise cancellation facility is available
5. Damipow Wireless Earbuds for Sleeping
Damipow Wireless Sleeping Earbuds
The Damipow Wireless Sleeping Earbuds would be a great pick if you’re looking to get a pair of sleep earbuds at a reasonable price. Additionally, it has a massive pool of 10 million global users - a number that vouches for its reliable performance.
Looking for a comfortable and lightweight pair of wireless earbuds to wear while sleeping? Check out the Damipow Wireless Earbuds for Sleeping. Made of ultra-soft skin-friendly silicone, these earbuds are designed to be worn for long periods without causing discomfort. They are also ultra-lightweight and small, making them ideal for sleeping.
One of the best features of these earbuds is that they come with three different sizes of ear tips and bud caps to customize the fit to your ears. This ensures that the earbuds stay securely in place all night so you can sleep soundly without interruptions. In terms of battery life, these earbuds have a playtime of 4.5 hours, which should be enough for most people to get through a night of sleep.
Pros:
Made of ultra-soft skin-friendly silicone
Ultra-lightweight and small
Customizable fit with three different sizes of ear tips and bud caps
Cons:
Average battery life
6. Wedoking Sleep Earbuds
Wedoking Sleep Earbuds
The Wedoking Sleep Earbuds are a great value-for-money pair of earbuds that’ll ensure you get the sound sleep at night that you deserve. It can be used for multiple purposes apart from sleeping. Also, the sleek design of the earbuds allows you to wear them all day without any discomfort.
Looking for a comfortable and effective solution to help you sleep better at night? Check out the Wedoking Sleep Earbuds. These earbuds are designed to provide a comfortable fit for all-night wear, and they are small and lightweight, so they won't cause any discomfort while you sleep.
One of the best features of these earbuds is their noise isolation capabilities.
They are designed to block out external sounds so you can sleep soundly without any disturbances. The earbuds are also small enough to fit comfortably in your ears, and they come with three different sizes of ear tips to ensure a perfect fit.
In terms of battery life, the Wedoking earbuds are impressive. They offer up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge, and the charging case can provide an additional 20 hours of battery life. This makes them ideal for use while sleeping and for everyday use, such as commuting, working out, or just relaxing at home.
Pros:
Comfortable fit
Small and lightweight
Multipurpose use
Cons:
No active noise-cancellation facility
7. Omidyi Wireless Sleep Earbuds
Omidyi Wireless Sleep Earbuds
In addition to being great for sleeping, these earbuds are also perfect for everyday use. They are small and lightweight, so you can easily take them with you wherever you go. Whether you're commuting, working out, or just relaxing at home, these earbuds will provide the perfect soundtrack to your day.
The Omidyi Wireless Sleep Earbuds are perfect for a comfortable and restful night's sleep. These ultra-tiny earbuds are lightweight, making them comfortable for long periods. The ergonomic design ensures they fit securely in your ears, so you won't have to worry about them falling out at night.
One of the best features of these earbuds is their effective noise-blocking capabilities. They are designed to block out external sounds so you can sleep soundly without any disturbances. Whether you're dealing with a snoring partner, traffic noise, or any other distracting sounds, these earbuds will help you get the sleep you need.
Pros:
Ultra-tiny and lightweight
Effective noise blocking for restful sleep
Ergonomic design for a secure fit
Cons:
It may not fit comfortably in more oversized ears
Conclusion
Sleep earbuds can help you get a sound sleep; they especially work like a charm for people who have insomnia or the ones who have snoring partners. With many sleep earbuds available in the market, choosing one that suits your requirements in terms of features and pricing is prudent.