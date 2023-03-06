5 reasons why small businesses should switch to no-code development

With no-code applications, users can now build enterprise-grade applications literally in days. Plus, it covers oodles of shortcomings you would usually experience in traditional software development.

How does no-code work?

Developers working together Source: nd3000/iStock

The whole idea of no-code development is to empower users to create applications and websites without writing a single line of code. Beneficial, especially for small businesses and solopreneurs who are running on a shoestring budget, no-code applications use visual drag-and-drop interfaces to develop websites and apps.

No-code applications have risen in demand, especially post-pandemic, thanks to the agility and speed they offer businesses in building products. Let's take a glance at some of the reasons why small businesses and solopreneurs should opt for no-code development.

1. It saves you time — and money.

Using the drag-and-drop builder means you won't need to spend countless hours racking your brains writing code. That's where you save the majority of your time and energy, which can be dedicated to other parts of your business. The visual development scenario means you can get a peek at what you're building in real-time and make changes accordingly.

Oh, and did we talk about the costs? The absence of code means you won't need to hire a large team of developers, and that'll definitely save you a chunk of cash.

2. Easy accessibility

The fact that you don't need to write lines of code is the chief reason why no-code development ends up with endless possibilities for users. And one of them is getting started right away with building apps and websites, even if you don't have the slightest idea about coding.

You don't need to wait for experts to build your first product. In fact, no-code applications are frequently used to create MVPs by many early-stage entrepreneurs, albeit they can do so much more.