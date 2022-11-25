7 best smartwatch deals to snap up this Black Friday

Tech devices are some of the hottest-selling products every Black Friday. Smartwatches make up for a massive chunk of those sale figures, and this Black Friday season is no different. There are a couple of mouth-watering deals that may compel you to click the Buy Now button in the blink of an eye when you see the bargain prices they're available for. That being said, let's have a glance at some of the finest smartwatch and fitness tracker deals available online this Black Friday. 1. Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit Versa 2 The Versa 2 is a reliable, stylish timepiece for those who are active and want to stay connected throughout their day without being tethered to their phone. This is a smartwatch that promises to be perfect for fitness enthusiasts. It has a nice design and plenty of built-in features that make it worth the price. $ 98.95 at Walmart

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a smartwatch with the perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch features. One of this device's best features is that it has an always-on display. This means that you don't need to swipe or tap to see your stats like on other Fitbits. The battery life lasts 6+ days, so no need to worry about charging it every day or two like other smartwatch models. The Fitbit Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch is a fabulous fitness partner for any lifestyle. It has a sleek and comfortable design that is water resistant up to 50 meters. The built-in voice control will allow you to manage your watch with just your voice. 2. Apple SE Smartwatch

Apple Watch SE The Apple Watch SE offers many features in one device which can help people track their health, stay in touch with friends, use apps, keep an eye on their fitness goals, and have access to easy-to-read maps wherever they go. It’s an all-round fitness tracker and smartwatch that has been designed for smaller, more active users. $ 149.00 at Walmart