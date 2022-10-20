8 ways to spruce up your living room with tech decor
Tech decor is an exciting trend that has been gaining momentum in the past few years. It's a way to decorate your home with the latest technology while still keeping the space clean and uncluttered. It allows people to create a modern atmosphere for their homes and make them more up-to-date.
However, as there are a host of items you can use to decorate your living room, it can be confusing to make these choices. Hence, we have compiled a list of interesting gadgets you can use to spruce up your living room. So, what are we waiting for? Let's take a look!
1. Hinkley Sawyer Sequoia Wood Wall Sconce
1. Hinkley Sawyer Sequoia Wood Wall Sconce
This wall sconce by Hinkley Sawyer is a perfect addition to your rustic farmhouse decor style. It has a faux wood finish that looks artistic and exquisite. The clear seeded glass provides an elegant touch to this beautiful sconce.
2. HoMedics Tabletop Fountain
2. HoMedics Tabletop Fountain
The HoMedics Tabletop Fountain is an attractive, easy-to-use, and inexpensive tabletop fountain. It has a soothing sound which can help you to de-stress from your busy day. The design is artistic and it provides a soft glow at night.
3. Rosanella Corner Wall Light
3. Rosanella Corner Wall Light
This is a modern and sleek light that can be installed in any corner of the room. It is made out of acrylic which gives it a unique design and makes it durable. The integrated LED lights last up to 50K hours, making this product eco-friendly.
4. Zumalai Metal Novelty Lamp
The Zumalai Metal Novelty Lamp is available in two sizes: small and large. The small lamp can be used as a nightlight or to create an ambient lighting effect in your living room.
It has an LED light source and provides 3000K color temperature. This is a perfect choice for those who want to add some style to their living room or bedroom space.
5. Floatidea Levitating Light Bulb Lamp
5. Floatidea Levitating Light Bulb Lamp
Floatidea is a levitating light bulb lamp that comes with a wireless charging pad. It is easy to float and can be used as a beautiful conversation starter. It's perfect for those who want to create an atmosphere of tranquility and serenity.
The Floatidea Levitating Light Bulb Lamp is great for anyone looking for something different but isn't just another boring novelty item. This lamp has real functionality!
6. Elekstube Digital Clock
6. Elekstube Digital Clock
This digital clock has been designed with a retro feel that will make it stand out in any modern home. It's a gorgeous fusion of old and new, as it has an old-fashioned glass tube that protects the six LCD screens. The screen displays the time in big, bold digits and is all synchronized to show time as well as your favorite pictures.
7. This is Where The Magic Happens Led Neon Sign
It also makes for a perfect addition to parties and events. This sign will light up your home or office and make it more inviting. It has a long life span and is also energy-saving and environment-friendly.
8. BandD Floating Plant Pot
8. BandD Floating Plant Pot
The BandD Floating Plant Pot is a levitating plant pot that is available in three colors. It has a hexagonal shape and is made of superb quality material. It is available in three colors: black, white, and marble.
