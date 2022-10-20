8 ways to spruce up your living room with tech decor

However, as there are a host of items you can use to decorate your living room, it can be confusing to make these choices. Hence, we have compiled a list of interesting gadgets you can use to spruce up your living room. So, what are we waiting for? Let's take a look! 1. Hinkley Sawyer Sequoia Wood Wall Sconce

The Hinkley Sawyer Sequoia Wood Wall Sconce is a rustic farmhouse decor-style sconce that features a faux wood finish with clear seeded glass. It has an artistic and exquisite appearance, enhancing the beauty of your home. This light fixture has a classic yet modern design, perfect for any home, and also features durable steel construction. 2. HoMedics Tabletop Fountain

The HoMedics Tabletop Fountain boasts an artistic design and is easy to use. It provides the soothing sound of flowing water, which helps you de-stress. The water flow can be adjusted according to your preference, and the light makes the fountain look beautiful at night. The HoMedics Tabletop Fountain is a perfect way to bring soothing nature indoors. This fountain has a calming effect and creates a soothing atmosphere. The water gently cascades down, creating a sound that is relaxing and comforting. 3. Rosanella Corner Wall Light

