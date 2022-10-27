17 ultimate Thanksgiving gift ideas for hosts

CLOKOWE Mini WiFi Projector CLOKOWE Mini WiFi Projector is one of the most versatile wireless projectors on the market. It offers both wired and wireless support, so it can be used with any iOS or Android device. The projector has a myriad of compatible devices and it is easy to set up. $ 89.96 at Amazon

The CLOKOWE Mini WiFi Projector delivers an ultimate viewing experience with an overwhelming sound — enough to transport you to the fictional world you're viewing on the screen. Lightweight, portable, and compact — this WiFi mini projector will allow you to enjoy your favorite shows and movies with a magnified experience. 8. COOSEON Mini Beauty Fridge

COOSEON Mini Fridge COOSEON is one of the best mini fridges for storing skin care products. It is a portable, compact, and lightweight fridge that can also be used to store food products. It is designed to save space in your home or office. $ 57.99 at Amazon

Kitchen appliances are wonderful gifts for hosts, and that's precisely why we suggest going for this COOSEON Mini Fridge. It provides fast cooling and heating in the blink of an eye. It also has a stylish mirror with LED lights that gives it a sleek and shiny look. 9. Coravin Wine Preservation System

Coraving Wine Preservation System This product is made of stainless steel and molded plastic. It has a rich and elegant look, which makes it perfect for any type of table setting. The product has an innovative design that allows wine pouring effortlessly. It’s an excellent purchase for any wine lover looking to preserve their wines in the best way possible. $ 329.00 at Bloomingdale's

Rich in color with a warm metallic touch — this Coravin wine preservation system will serve as the ideal gift for any host on Thanksgiving. In case you have to save the remaining wine from an uncorked bottle, you can use this device to help store it. This wine preservation system allows you to store and pour wine smoothly and without a fuss. 10. Alessi Big Love Tea Spoon Set

Alessi Big Love Tea Spoon Set The Alessi Big Love Tea Spoon Set is a perfect gift for the holidays. It is a set of four heart-shaped spoons that make your tea time more romantic. The spoons are made of stainless steel with a matte finish and have a curved handle for a comfortable grip. $ 31.57 at Amazon

The Alessi Big Love Tea Spoon Set will make one of the best gifts for anyone who likes to enjoy tea with family and friends. The unique design of these four heart-shaped teaspoons makes them a memorable gift for anyone and any occasion. 11. Ember Smart Mug

Ember Smart Mug The Ember Smart Mug is a perfect example of how technology has improved our lives. It is made of ceramic and has an opulent look. This mug can keep your drink warm until the last sip, and you can choose from any of the three colors available: Gold, Stainless Steel, and Copper. $ 149.95 at Bloomingdale's