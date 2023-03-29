The 7 Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones for Airplane Travel

When it comes to airplane travel, noise-canceling headphones can be a game-changer. Not only do they help block out the constant hum of the airplane engine, but they also allow you to fully immerse yourself in your music or podcast without any distractions.

But with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right pair. That's why we've compiled a list of the five best noise-canceling headphones for airplane travel to help you jet-set in peace.