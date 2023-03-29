Trending
ChatGPT Job Replacement
Hyperloop Engineering
Meatballs with Mammoth DNA
Superconducting Ink
Brain Modulation Device
EV expedition
Tesla's supercharger network

The 7 Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones for Airplane Travel

Block out the world with these headphones!
Atharva Gosavi
| Mar 29, 2023 10:58 AM EST
Created: Mar 29, 2023 10:58 AM EST
Deals
best airplane headphones.jpg
Best noise-cancelling headphones for airplane travel

When it comes to airplane travel, noise-canceling headphones can be a game-changer. Not only do they help block out the constant hum of the airplane engine, but they also allow you to fully immerse yourself in your music or podcast without any distractions. 

But with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right pair. That's why we've compiled a list of the five best noise-canceling headphones for airplane travel to help you jet-set in peace.

1. NEEGO Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

1.jpg
NEEGO Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Comfort is also a top priority with the Sony NEEGO. The headphones have a swivel design that makes them easy to pack in your bag, and the soft ear cushions provide all-day comfort. And with quick charging capabilities, you can get 35 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging.

$199.99 at Amazon

With advanced noise-canceling technology, these headphones will drown out the sounds of the plane engine, fellow passengers, and other distractions, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your music or audiobook. And with up to 35 hours of battery life, you won't have to worry about your headphones dying mid-flight.

The Sony NEEGO also has a built-in microphone and hands-free calling, making it easy to take phone calls without taking off your headphones. This is a top-of-the-line choice for anyone looking for the best noise-canceling headphones for airplane travel. So sit back, relax, and enjoy your flight in peace with the Sony NEEGO.

2. Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise-Canceling Headphones

2.jpg
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise-Canceling Headphones

The headphones come with an adjustable headband and plush ear cushions, which provide a comfortable fit for extended listening sessions. The foldable design also makes it easy to pack them away in your carry-on luggage, ensuring that you can take them with you wherever you go.

$109.99 at Amazon

The Skullcandy Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones are the perfect travel companion for music lovers and frequent flyers. With advanced noise-canceling technology, these headphones are designed to block out even the loudest airplane noise, ensuring you can enjoy your music peacefully while on the go.

Featuring Bluetooth connectivity, these headphones can be paired with your phone, tablet, or laptop wirelessly, allowing you to listen to your favorite tunes or take calls without wires getting in your way. The battery life is also impressive, giving you up to 22 hours of listening time on a single charge.

3. Kicker CushNC Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

3.jpg
Kicker CushNC Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

The Kicker CushNC headphones are designed to be lightweight and comfortable, with soft earbuds that fit securely in your ears without causing discomfort, even during long listening sessions. The sleek and stylish design also makes them a great accessory to wear while on the go.

$149.99 at Amazon

The Kicker CushNC headphones feature advanced Bluetooth technology, allowing you to easily connect to your smartphone, tablet, or another compatible device without tangled cords. The built-in microphone also lets you make and receive phone calls hands-free, making it an excellent option for busy professionals and those on the go.

With active noise-canceling technology, these headphones block out external noise, providing a more immersive and enjoyable listening experience. Whether on a noisy train, in a bustling coffee shop, or just looking for peace, these headphones have got you covered.

4. Anker Space Q45 Adaptive Active Noise Canceling Headphones

4.jpg
Anker Space Q45 Adaptive Active Noise Canceling Headphones

The Q45 headphones are also designed to be comfortable and stylish, with soft ear cups that fit snugly over your ears without causing discomfort or fatigue. The adjustable headband and rotating ear cups make it easy to find the perfect fit for your head shape and size.

$149.99 at Amazon

The Soundcore Anker Space Q45 Adaptive Active Noise Canceling Headphones feature advanced hybrid noise-canceling technology, which combines active noise cancellation with passive noise isolation for an unparalleled listening experience. The result is a crisp and clear audio quality that lets you fully appreciate the depth and richness of your music, no matter where you are.

In addition to superior sound quality and comfort, the Soundcore Q45 Headphones boast an impressive battery life, with up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. And when it's time to recharge, plug them in using the included USB charging cable.

Overall, the Soundcore Q45 Headphones are an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality wireless listening experience that combines style, comfort, and superior sound quality. 

5. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

5.jpg
Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones

With the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones, you can enjoy the ultimate wireless listening experience with all the convenience you need. The headphones also come with a range of convenient features, including touch controls that allow you to adjust volume and skip tracks, as well as a built-in microphone that lets you take phone calls hands-free.

$348.00 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones also feature Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to easily pair them with your smartphone, tablet, or another compatible device without cords. With a range of up to 30 feet, you can enjoy your music without being tethered to your device.

The headphones are also designed to be comfortable and stylish, with soft ear pads that fit snugly over your ears without causing discomfort or fatigue. The adjustable headband and 360-degree earcup rotation make it easy to find the perfect fit for your head shape and size.

In addition to superior sound quality and comfort, the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones boast an impressive battery life, with up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. And when it's time to recharge, plug them in using the included USB charging cable.

6. Avantree Aria Me Bluetooth Headphones

6.jpg
Avantree Aria Bluetooth Headphones

The Avantree Aria Bluetooth headphones are an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality wireless audio experience. With their powerful sound, reliable connectivity, detachable boom microphone, and comfortable design, these headphones are sure to exceed your expectations.

$129.99 at Amazon

The Avantree Aria Bluetooth Headphones offer the ultimate wireless headphones for music lovers and audiophiles. These headphones have features to make your listening experience enjoyable and convenient.

The Avantree Aria headphones are designed to provide high-quality sound with powerful bass and crystal-clear audio. The headphones come with a built-in equalizer that allows you to customize the sound. 

7. Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

7.jpg
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphone is the perfect combination of style and performance. This headphone comes in two stylish colors, making it easy to match your personal style. The ergonomic design of the PX7 ensures a comfortable fit for extended listening sessions.

$320.50 at Amazon

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphone is a high-performance audio accessory designed for those who demand nothing but the best. This premium headphone features advanced noise-canceling technology that cleanses unwanted ambient noise, providing an immersive listening experience.

The PX7 has a battery life of up to 30 hours, allowing you to enjoy your music for extended periods without recharge. And if you're in a hurry, a 15-minute quick charge can get you an additional six hours of playback time.

This is a promotional article about one of Interesting Engineering's partners. By shopping with us, you not only get the materials you need, but you’re also supporting our website.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/08/image/jpeg/11YE8Ra9XFAeMCWtr7NkhTgCclLXVCimWlRMCl8T.jpg
Europe's biggest battery energy storage system is 'essential to making net zero a reality'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/etgoMw8RkaPbjGe18HkP30Fg1rXYWknwojjAlGvS.jpg
New drug could help 500,000 gastrointestinal patients in the US
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/ypwqr72bON/satellite.jpg
The worst case Starlink scenario? We could be 'right on the edge' of Kessler syndrome
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/qUrsFk8aFI0867dqWySbHiOfUkckzonB5Lk92z8s.jpg
Starlink rival OneWeb sends final satellites in orbit to offer global internet
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/13/image/jpeg/3MWQH8Hx9BT6PszkXr9cjz26KTwXZFgpXKvbkD2I.jpg
Ex-NASA Space Shuttle astronaut has a plan to get humans to Mars fast
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/ypwqrZA3ON/untitled-1-2.jpg
An 81-year-old Indian is taking one of the toughest examinations in the world. Here's why
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/mKdZyrq0ayaSK81Ljt8Ph7mg8eKgfyq1C9ouk0S8.jpg
Kawasaki presents new high-energy laser system for anti-drone defense
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/I5pBggg9SUpLXSu1vZcTYkvQBI09A3FSoeqeoknd.jpg
'Sparky': 'World's first' AI-powered robotic dog with musculoskeletal limbs
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/28/image/png/E48eImebSyhEoq9u9uBWqOpB9n60ITDnlTmnSP1d.png
How a thin coated film could upgrade photosynthesis and feed 9 billion people
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/aQKeP0cbCAxGEllJojcHsEh1iwNTkXAIyIALFkUA.jpg
Ukraine is using cardboard drones to do battle with Russia now
More Stories
innovation
premiumThe genuine article?
Alice Cooke| 3/13/2023
innovation
premiumEx-NASA Space Shuttle astronaut has a plan to get humans to Mars fast
Chris Young| 2/14/2023
culture
premiumMeet the accessibility advocate debugging the monochrome world for you
Baba Tamim| 1/16/2023