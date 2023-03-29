The 7 Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones for Airplane Travel
When it comes to airplane travel, noise-canceling headphones can be a game-changer. Not only do they help block out the constant hum of the airplane engine, but they also allow you to fully immerse yourself in your music or podcast without any distractions.
But with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right pair. That's why we've compiled a list of the five best noise-canceling headphones for airplane travel to help you jet-set in peace.
1. NEEGO Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Comfort is also a top priority with the Sony NEEGO. The headphones have a swivel design that makes them easy to pack in your bag, and the soft ear cushions provide all-day comfort. And with quick charging capabilities, you can get 35 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging.
With advanced noise-canceling technology, these headphones will drown out the sounds of the plane engine, fellow passengers, and other distractions, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your music or audiobook. And with up to 35 hours of battery life, you won't have to worry about your headphones dying mid-flight.
The Sony NEEGO also has a built-in microphone and hands-free calling, making it easy to take phone calls without taking off your headphones. This is a top-of-the-line choice for anyone looking for the best noise-canceling headphones for airplane travel. So sit back, relax, and enjoy your flight in peace with the Sony NEEGO.
2. Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise-Canceling Headphones
The headphones come with an adjustable headband and plush ear cushions, which provide a comfortable fit for extended listening sessions. The foldable design also makes it easy to pack them away in your carry-on luggage, ensuring that you can take them with you wherever you go.
The Skullcandy Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones are the perfect travel companion for music lovers and frequent flyers. With advanced noise-canceling technology, these headphones are designed to block out even the loudest airplane noise, ensuring you can enjoy your music peacefully while on the go.
Featuring Bluetooth connectivity, these headphones can be paired with your phone, tablet, or laptop wirelessly, allowing you to listen to your favorite tunes or take calls without wires getting in your way. The battery life is also impressive, giving you up to 22 hours of listening time on a single charge.
3. Kicker CushNC Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
The Kicker CushNC headphones are designed to be lightweight and comfortable, with soft earbuds that fit securely in your ears without causing discomfort, even during long listening sessions. The sleek and stylish design also makes them a great accessory to wear while on the go.
The Kicker CushNC headphones feature advanced Bluetooth technology, allowing you to easily connect to your smartphone, tablet, or another compatible device without tangled cords. The built-in microphone also lets you make and receive phone calls hands-free, making it an excellent option for busy professionals and those on the go.
With active noise-canceling technology, these headphones block out external noise, providing a more immersive and enjoyable listening experience. Whether on a noisy train, in a bustling coffee shop, or just looking for peace, these headphones have got you covered.
4. Anker Space Q45 Adaptive Active Noise Canceling Headphones
The Q45 headphones are also designed to be comfortable and stylish, with soft ear cups that fit snugly over your ears without causing discomfort or fatigue. The adjustable headband and rotating ear cups make it easy to find the perfect fit for your head shape and size.
The Soundcore Anker Space Q45 Adaptive Active Noise Canceling Headphones feature advanced hybrid noise-canceling technology, which combines active noise cancellation with passive noise isolation for an unparalleled listening experience. The result is a crisp and clear audio quality that lets you fully appreciate the depth and richness of your music, no matter where you are.
In addition to superior sound quality and comfort, the Soundcore Q45 Headphones boast an impressive battery life, with up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. And when it's time to recharge, plug them in using the included USB charging cable.
Overall, the Soundcore Q45 Headphones are an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality wireless listening experience that combines style, comfort, and superior sound quality.
5. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
With the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones, you can enjoy the ultimate wireless listening experience with all the convenience you need. The headphones also come with a range of convenient features, including touch controls that allow you to adjust volume and skip tracks, as well as a built-in microphone that lets you take phone calls hands-free.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones also feature Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to easily pair them with your smartphone, tablet, or another compatible device without cords. With a range of up to 30 feet, you can enjoy your music without being tethered to your device.
The headphones are also designed to be comfortable and stylish, with soft ear pads that fit snugly over your ears without causing discomfort or fatigue. The adjustable headband and 360-degree earcup rotation make it easy to find the perfect fit for your head shape and size.
In addition to superior sound quality and comfort, the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones boast an impressive battery life, with up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. And when it's time to recharge, plug them in using the included USB charging cable.
6. Avantree Aria Me Bluetooth Headphones
The Avantree Aria Bluetooth headphones are an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality wireless audio experience. With their powerful sound, reliable connectivity, detachable boom microphone, and comfortable design, these headphones are sure to exceed your expectations.
The Avantree Aria Bluetooth Headphones offer the ultimate wireless headphones for music lovers and audiophiles. These headphones have features to make your listening experience enjoyable and convenient.
The Avantree Aria headphones are designed to provide high-quality sound with powerful bass and crystal-clear audio. The headphones come with a built-in equalizer that allows you to customize the sound.
7. Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphone is the perfect combination of style and performance. This headphone comes in two stylish colors, making it easy to match your personal style. The ergonomic design of the PX7 ensures a comfortable fit for extended listening sessions.
The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphone is a high-performance audio accessory designed for those who demand nothing but the best. This premium headphone features advanced noise-canceling technology that cleanses unwanted ambient noise, providing an immersive listening experience.
The PX7 has a battery life of up to 30 hours, allowing you to enjoy your music for extended periods without recharge. And if you're in a hurry, a 15-minute quick charge can get you an additional six hours of playback time.