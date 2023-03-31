Learn how your home came to be with 'The History of Home' docuseries
'The History of Home' is a groundbreaking hour-long documentary series that delves into the history and evolution of human shelter. The series looks at the everyday things that make a house a home. It includes interviews with architects, designers, craftspeople, and historians who talk about the "story" of different rooms in the house, such as hallways, kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms.
Filmed in 10 countries across four continents, 'The History of Home' showcases 35 locations, from the famous Highclere Castle—the home of "Downton Abbey—to Kirkjubargarur, one of the oldest still-inhabited wooden houses in the world. The series was shot with 4K cameras, like the Sony Venice, giving viewers stunning visuals and a detailed look at the history of human shelter.
What is 'History of Homes' about?
Throughout the series, viewers see in-depth looks at how the house's different rooms have changed. The series starts with the hallway, once a public space connecting other rooms in the house. Over time, the hallway evolved into a more private space, reflecting changing social norms and the desire for privacy.
Each episode of "The History of Home" offers a unique perspective on the evolution of human shelter and the role of architecture in shaping our lives. From the earliest human dwellings to the most impressive palaces in history, viewers can better understand the importance of the spaces we call home.
The Foundations of Home - Structure and Shelter: This episode explores the earliest forms of human shelter, including caves and primitive structures. It looks at how people changed their surroundings to meet their needs and how these early ways of making shelter affected how the architecture changed over time.
The Hall, the Kitchen, the Dining Room, and the Living Room: This episode takes a closer look at the various rooms in the home, including the hallway, kitchen, dining room, and living room. It looks at how these spaces have changed over time and how they show how social norms and cultural values are changing.
The Second Story - Private Life: This episode explores the home's private spaces, such as bedrooms and bathrooms. It looks at how these spaces have changed over time and how technology and cultural changes have affected how they look and what they are used for.
History's Greatest Homes: This special episode takes viewers on a tour of history's most iconic and impressive homes. From the Palace of Versailles to the Taj Mahal, viewers can learn about the design and construction of these famous homes and their cultural and historical significance.
The History of Home looks at how different rooms in a house have changed over time. It also has interviews with experts about how social and cultural factors have changed people's lives. Viewers can learn about the impact of technology, politics, and cultural movements on the design and layout of homes throughout history.
'History of Homes' is an excellent watch for anyone interested in the evolution of housing
'The History of Home' is an essential addition to the documentary genre because it looks at the history of shelters thoroughly and interestingly. The series is both educational and entertaining. It has beautiful images and expert commentary that help viewers learn more about how human shelter has changed over time. The series is a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of understanding the history of the spaces we call home.
It is available on Curiosity Stream, a platform for watching various documentaries. You can opt for a monthly subscription worth $5.99 or an annual subscription for $39.99.
So, if you are interested in how homes have evolved throughout the years, this enthralling documentary is worth a few hours of your life.