Learn how your home came to be with 'The History of Home' docuseries

The Hall, the Kitchen, the Dining Room, and the Living Room: This episode takes a closer look at the various rooms in the home, including the hallway, kitchen, dining room, and living room. It looks at how these spaces have changed over time and how they show how social norms and cultural values are changing.

The Second Story - Private Life: This episode explores the home's private spaces, such as bedrooms and bathrooms. It looks at how these spaces have changed over time and how technology and cultural changes have affected how they look and what they are used for.

History's Greatest Homes: This special episode takes viewers on a tour of history's most iconic and impressive homes. From the Palace of Versailles to the Taj Mahal, viewers can learn about the design and construction of these famous homes and their cultural and historical significance.

The final episode also looks at some of the most iconic homes of all time. JByard/iStock

The History of Home looks at how different rooms in a house have changed over time. It also has interviews with experts about how social and cultural factors have changed people's lives. Viewers can learn about the impact of technology, politics, and cultural movements on the design and layout of homes throughout history.

'History of Homes' is an excellent watch for anyone interested in the evolution of housing

'The History of Home' is an essential addition to the documentary genre because it looks at the history of shelters thoroughly and interestingly. The series is both educational and entertaining. It has beautiful images and expert commentary that help viewers learn more about how human shelter has changed over time. The series is a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of understanding the history of the spaces we call home.