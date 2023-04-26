The ultimate carpet cleaner buying guide - Say goodbye to stains!Clean carpets. Happy home!Atharva Gosavi| Apr 26, 2023 08:10 AM ESTCreated: Apr 26, 2023 08:10 AM ESTDealsBest carpet cleaners1, 2 Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.If you're like most homeowners, keeping your carpets clean and spotless is an uphill battle. Muddy footprints spilled milk and whatnot; there's some or the other thing always ready to spoil the clean look of your carpets. That's precisely why having the best carpet cleaner becomes necessary for any household. However, the oodles of options in the market could leave you bamboozled. To save you all that confusion and trouble, we've compiled a brief buying guide so you can land the perfect carpet cleaner that leaves your floors spanking clean the moment it starts working. Let's dive right in!1. Hoover PowerScrub XL Pet Carpet CleanerHoover PowerScrub XL Pet Carpet CleanerWhether you need a deep clean or a quick refresh, the Hoover PowerScrub carpet cleaner will always be ready for your rescue. It's quick clean mode is a great choice when you want things clean in an instant, while the deep clean ensures the ground-in dirt and stains are removed completely.$189.99 at AmazonSay goodbye to the stubborn pet messes with the Hoover PowerScrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner. This device offers five powerful spin scrub brushes coupled with the HeatForce technology and can tackle the toughest stains and spills. Whether you're dealing with muddy paw prints or food spills, this carpet cleaner covers you! Furthermore, the TruMAX technology ensures you spend more time cleaning your floors and less time cleaning out the tank. 2. Hoover Powerdash Pet Carpet CleanerHoover Powerdash Pet Carpet CleanerThe Hoover Powerdash Pet Carpet Cleaner is a fantastic solution if you're looking for a durable and reliable machine to keep your carpets spanking clean. Equipped with useful features, this cleaner also comes with multiple tools and equipment to ensure you can clean every tightest corner and space in your home with ease.$159.99 at AmazonAre you looking for a harsh carpet cleaner that can handle the toughest stains and grime? The Hoover Powerdash Carpet Cleaner may be the device you need to get rid of them. It offers a powerful suction system and scrubbing to ensure your carpets look spotless once this machine has run over them.Furthermore, this cleaner also comes with tools and attachments that offer you the versatility to clean the tightest corners. And with its lightweight and compact design, it's easy to maneuver and store, making it a hassle-free cleaning solution. The HeatForce technology also ensures the carpets get dry faster than ever, so you can return to your daily routine without wasting much time cleaning the carpets.3. Kenmore BU4020 Carpet CleanerKenmore BU4020 Carpet CleanerThe Kenmore BU4020 Carpet Cleaner is specially designed for hardwood floors. It's powerful suction and rotating brush roll work together to lift the dirt and the debris from carpets and floors, leaving them looking and feeling new.$179.99 at AmazonIntroducing the Kenmore BU4020 Carpet Cleaner - a robust cleaning solution for a deeper and more thorough cleaning! It comes with the Lift Up feature, which offers versatile handheld freedom to clean the floors and stairs, making it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas.And, thanks to its lightweight and maneuverable design, you can easily use this cleaner from room to room without breaking a sweat. Plus, it's also available in two colors to choose one that fits your requirements. 4. TINECO Pure ONE Carpet Cleaner TINECO Pure ONE Carpet CleanerThe TINECO Pure ONE Carpet Cleaner also features a convenient one-touch trigger that makes it easy to clean the dustbin and keep your cleaner running smoothly. With its lightweight and easy-to-maneuver design, you can clean rooms without any hassle.$599.99 at AmazonThe TINECO Pure ONE Carpet Cleaner is a specially-designed brush that can effectively clean hair messes and trap hair without wrapping, making it easier than ever to keep your carpet and upholstery clean.With its strong and fade-free suction power, this cleaner can also easily tackle even the toughest messes. Also, with an impressive 80 minutes of uninterrupted run time, you clean your entire home without worrying about running out of power.5. Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet CleanerBissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet CleanerThe Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Carpet Cleaner also features a powerful suction that can easily remove dirt, stains, and pet hair from your carpets and upholstery. And, thanks to its easy-to-use design, you can get started with cleaning right away.$113.29 at AmazonThis lightweight and powerful cleaner is available in two stylish colors, so you can choose the one that best fits your requirements. And, with its two-tank technology and removable nozzle, it's easy to fill and empty, so you can get your cleaning done quickly and efficiently.Available in two different styles, the TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner is specially made for deep cleaning and also boasts an easy-to-use design. 6. ECOWELL Portable Carpet CleanerECOWELL Carpet CleanerThe ECOWELL carpet cleaner is also a cinch to use, thanks to no complicated setup or instructions. And, with its efficient cleaning capabilities, you can be sure that your carpet and upholstery will look great in no time at all.$119.69 at AmazonThe ECOWELL Portable Carpet Cleaner is perfect for deep cleaning carpets, upholstery, and even hard floors with its dry and wet suction capabilities, independent water tank design, and vacuuming options. And thanks to its commendable maneuverability, you can quickly move it from room to room without hassle or strain.7. Bissell Little Green ProBissell Little Green ProThe Little Green Pro cleaner provides an ultimate experience in terms of convenience and cleaning power. With its deep cleaning abilities and easy-to-use design, it's a great addition to any home cleaning arsenal.$144.79 at AmazonAvailable in four stylish colors, the Bissell Little Green Pro is not only effective at removing dirt or stains from the carpet, but it's also a child's play to use it and do the cleaning process. With powerful suction and an easy-to-grip handle, you can quickly and easily remove the most stubborn stains from your carpets and furniture.The Bissell Little Green Pro is also designed putting your convenience in mind. It features a removable water tank and easy-to-clean nozzles, so keep it running smoothly and efficiently without any hassle or fuss.HomeDealsThis is a promotional article about one of Interesting Engineering's partners. This is a promotional article about one of Interesting Engineering's partners. By shopping with us, you not only get the materials you need, but you're also supporting our website.