The ultimate carpet cleaner buying guide - Say goodbye to stains!

If you're like most homeowners, keeping your carpets clean and spotless is an uphill battle. Muddy footprints spilled milk and whatnot; there's some or the other thing always ready to spoil the clean look of your carpets. That's precisely why having the best carpet cleaner becomes necessary for any household. However, the oodles of options in the market could leave you bamboozled.

To save you all that confusion and trouble, we've compiled a brief buying guide so you can land the perfect carpet cleaner that leaves your floors spanking clean the moment it starts working. Let's dive right in!

1. Hoover PowerScrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner