'Ticket to the Future' is for all future transport lovers

The film also looks at the Hyperloop, a high-speed transportation system that uses magnetic levitation and low-pressure tubes to move people and goods. Even though it is not being built in Germany right now, the Hyperloop could change how people travel worldwide. The film looks at the technical and legal challenges of building a working Hyperloop system and the possible benefits of this new travel method.

What is the 'Ticket to the Future' about?

The film looks at the problems that must be solved to build a working Hyperloop system, from the technical parts of designing and building the infrastructure to the legal and governmental issues that must be solved. Experts in engineering, physics, and transportation talk about the different ways different companies do things and the possible pros and cons of this new way of getting around.

It also contrasts developments like Hyperloop with other attempted “revolutionary” forms of travel in Germany, like the ill-fated 'Transrapid.' The Transrapid project was a proposed Maglev train system that would have connected Munich with its airport, as well as other cities in Germany. The project was intended to be a faster and more efficient mode of transportation than traditional trains or airplanes.

However, the project was canceled in 2008 due to several factors, including cost overruns, technical problems, and lack of political support. A tragic accident occurred during the Transrapid Maglev train test run in Germany in 2006. The accident occurred on a test track near the city of Munich and resulted in the deaths of 23 people, most of whom were engineers and technicians working on the project.