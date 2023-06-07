Top 15 outdoor tech gadgets to have a thrilling summer

Top 15 outdoor tech gadgets to have a thrilling summerEmbrace the outdoors in style!Atharva Gosavi| Jun 07, 2023 10:48 AM ESTCreated: Jun 07, 2023 10:48 AM ESTDealsBest summer outdoor gadgets1 2 Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Whether you're an avid adventurer or and enjoy spending time in nature, having the right outdoor tech gadgets can significantly enhance your entertainment experience from portable projectors that transform any camping trip into a captivating movie night under the stars, to rugged Bluetooth speakers that pump out high-quality sound. At the same time, you hike, have a wide range of innovative gadgets available to take your outdoor entertainment game up a notch. Since summer has already arrived, these outdoor gadgets will enable you to enjoy your time outdoors. That being said, let’s look at these gadgets and how they can improve your outdoor experience. 1. Innovation Technology Outdoor Rock SpeakerInnovation Technology Outdoor Rock SpeakerThese solar-powered speakers have a unique rock-like design. They can be charged in 6 hours via a power chord or in 15 hours under the sun. Lie in your hammock with these speakers beside you playing your favorite songs on a fine sunny day!$142.29 at AmazonMusic coming out of a rock? Sounds like a weird idea, right? But if you're planning to spend the majority of your summer days outdoors, these rock speakers are a perfect way to blend in preventsafe forwith nature and enjoy your favorite melodies. They look like rocks and are tough and durable, providing 50 hours of run time on a single charge.2. BLACK + DECKER Bug ZapperBLACK + DECKER Bug ZapperWhen you're spending a majority of the time outside in the backyard, mosquitoes, gnats, and other bugs need to be well taken care of, unless you want them to spoil your cheerful summer days spent basking in the sun. Trust this blue lantern to help you get rid of all that trouble!$34.92 at AmazonFlies, mosquitoes, wasps, gnats; the BLACK + DECKER Bug Zapper can take care of all these insects and bar them from disturbing your lovely time spent with friends and family in the backyard. It has a non-toxic UV light that can lure bugs quickly and is also safe to use around pets and children. Its solar-powered battery units last longer than swatters, handheld guns, rackets, and repellants.3.VISTOP Non-Slip Splash PadVISTOP Non-Slip Splash PadWhile you're barbecuing in the backyard and enjoying pints of beer in the sunny backyard, give your kids and pets something to have fun and frolic around. The VISTOP Non-Slip Splash Pad will keep them busy and away from spending time playing games on their Xbox and mobile phone. Also, did you know that kids can improve their motor skills while playing on splash pads?$24.95 at AmazonAvailable in five sizes and three colors, the VISTOP Splash Pad has a non-slip design that increases grip and ensures safety for kids. It's made of eco-friendly material and has a thick, durable design. Hold a water party for your little ones and see them have the time of their life playing with this splash pad.4. Keter Cool BarKeter Cool BarWhile it's a great tool for having chilled beers and drinks right at your fingertips, the Keter Cool Bar also doubles up as a sleek cocktail table with just one simple twist. Shut the top and you can also use it as a patio coffee table! About the hidden cooler beneath, it can hold 40 cans and keep your drinks cool for 12 hours!$80.96 at AmazonI'm not joking, but you'd be bored to death if you had to go indoors whenever you want a chilled pint of beer after you've finished one. The Keter Side Table is a life-saver that'll cut down all those unnecessary efforts and have a frozen drink at your fingertips in the backyard. With that sweltering summer heat, all of us are allowed to be a bit lazyperiod5. Stand MistersStand MistersThis stand mister is a perfect tool for outdoor activities like BBQs and pool parties. Its flexible misting system will keep your refreshed in the scorching summer heat. Attach the rider tube and nozzles together, connect the tubing to a water source, and you're ready to go! That's how easy it is to set it up!$39.99 at AmazonA stand mister may look like an extravagant device if you've never used it, but just wait before it creates that gentle mist that relieves you on the hottest summer day in your backyard. It's downright refreshing and a must-have accessory if you're hosting a barbeque party in the backyard and want to keep yourself refreshed for the longest time period possible.6. Coleman Gas GrillColeman Gas GrillThe Coleman Gas Grill allows a power of up to 20,000 BTUs with three adjustable burners and a large grilling area of over 280 sq. inches. With its quick-fold legs, it's easy to setup and also has a built-in thermometer for accurate temperature monitoring. Definitely a great long term investment if you wish to level up your party game in the summer.$249.99 at AmazonSummers are incomplete if you aren't grilling in your backyard. This portable propane grill will grill your hamburgers and hot dogs while enjoying a fun time with your family. Also, since it's super portable, you can change your location and still have yourself licking your lips with relish over a steak or chicken grilled over this propane grill!7. Vertical Vinyl Record Player with BluetoothVertical Vinyl Record Player with BluetoothThe Vertical Vinyl Record Player is a great tool if you love listening to silent songs at night. Having a mid-century minimalist design where you've got to play those large and round records to listen to your favorite songs, you can also use the built-in Bluetooth system to stream your favorite songs. It's like a perfect blend of your past and present fused in one gadget.$210.00 at Uncommon GoodsWhat's an outdoor party without some music to augment all the fun you're having in your backyard? This vinyl record player is an excellent tool for enjoying silent songs whileCroon barbecuing in the evening with your close ones. Have Elvis Presley croon Can't Help Falling In Love With You, and you're straight away walking down memory lane into the land of nostalgia for sure!8. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0With just over 20 pounds of weight, the Solos Stove Bonfire 2.0 is a portable smokeless fire pit perfect for camping and other outdoor summer adventures. When the temperature drops in the evenings, you can use this to set up a Bonfire night and enjoy fun time with your family and friends.$344.99 at AmazonWith stainless steel construction and minimalistic outdoor design, the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is engineered to take your backyard partying experience to the next level. It oozes less smoke and more flame and comes with a removable and long-lasting ash pan that'll catch all the ash in one place. 9. Philips Hue Ambiance LightstripPhilips Hue Ambiance LightstripsThe Philips Hue Ambiance Lightstrips are a must-have for setting a mood on any summer might with your loved ones. They come with oodles of colors and plethora of shades to choose from, so you're never running short of choices with that number of options available.$99.99 at CrutchfieldPerfect lighting is crucial in building the right ambiance for a party. The Philips Hue Ambiance Lightstrip is your key to achieving that ambiance. It comes with 10 hue lights, and you can choose from 16 million colors or 50,000 shades from cool to warm light to create the mood for a party.10. Reyee Wifi ExtenderReyee WiFi ExtenderThe Reyee WiFi Extender can provide a seamless internet connection to your devices in case you're considering working out of the specified range of your WiFi router. It's universally compatible and also easy to install. It can penetrate thick walls and ensure you can enjoy a stable internet connection.$69.89 at AmazonContemplating a change of workspace? How about working off your hammock in the backyard? Well, that'd mean you need a strong WiFi connection, and that's precisely where the Reyee WiFi Extender comes in. It can penetrate the thick walls of your house and provide you with a stable connection so you're never low on the internet when attending your meetings.11. Bolleke Hanging Outdoor LampBolleke Hanging Outdoor LampThe Bolleke Hanging Outdoor Lamp are orbs that can be hung out in the backyard. They're rechargeable, portable, and also cordless, along with being durable and foolproof. You can enjoy 24 hours of light with these orbs with three brightness settings to create the perfect mood.$139.00 at AmazonThese hanging orbs of bright light in your backyard garden will create a soothing atmosphere you'd never want to get out of. If you're into creating a peaceful aura with some ambient lighting and wish to play your favorite tunes, a couple of Bolleke Hanging Outdoor Lamps are all you need to get that perfect setting.12. KOWOLL Robot Lawn MowerKOWOLL Robot Lawn MowerThe KOWOLL Robot Lawn Mower comes with a 4400 mAh battery and is suitable for 0.25 acres of garden lawns. If you want a beautifull trimmed lawn, this device can be your trustworthy assistant, getting the job done to perfection as expected. Also, it comes with built-in sensors that help it avoid collision rocks and other items that may damage it physically.$799.99 at AmazonMowing the lawn can be a boring activity at times. To avoid it, you can rely on the KOWOLL Robot Lawn Mower to get the job done. It acts as the perfect gardening assistant and can mow north of 3000 sq. ft after a single charging session. Also, it's battery-powered and hardly requires maintenance. When you're hosting a party, a beautifully trimmed lawn is mandatory; this is the perfect device to deliver it. 13. Frigidaire Stainless Steel Ice MakerFrigidaire Stainless Steel Ice MakerThe countertop, see-through design of the Frigidaire Ice Maker makes it a must-have on summer days, when you want cold drinks at your beverages without having to wait for ice. It makes ice in two different sizes and also produces those ice cubes in every 7-15 minutes. That ensures your beer never turns warm or your cold drink remains chilled until the very last sip.$104.76 at AmazonQuenching your thirst with chilled drinks is mandatory in the summer. The Frigidaire Stainless Steel Ice Maker produces ice in as little as six minutes, so never risk your drinks turning warm as time passes. Since it's lightweight and compact, you can easily take it anywhere and produce fast ice cubes to ensure you always have a cold drink ready to go.14. Portable Projector ScreenWEWATCH Portable Projector ScreenThe WEWATCH Portable Projector Screen is a cinch to install without any screws or other tools required. It has a 160-degree wide viewing angle so you can comfortable choose any viewing position as long as it falls in the specified range. Also, the solid mounting can easily withstand the impact of wind while you're watching the movie.$119.99 at AmazonEnjoying a movie outdoors with your friends and family is a different bliss altogether. However, doing that on a laptop connected to speakers isn't great. For a more magnified and wholesome experience, you can opt for the WEWATCH Portable Projector Screen that brings movies to life. It has two stand bases with weighted water bags for better stability. Also, since it uses elastic polyester fiber material, you'll never experience wrinkles on the screen that can impair your movie time experience.15. DBPOWER Wifi ProjectorDBPOWER Wifi ProjectorThe DBPOWER Wifi Projector lets you magnify your movie watching experience outdoors. The last device you need to complete your summer toolkit for enjoyment is the DBPOWER Wifi Projector. This device can provide stunning, lifelike imagery on a surface with a 1080p picture quality that can also be raised to 4K. So, whether it's a high-voltage thriller or a war movie you're watching, you'll feel like a part of the movie when it's being shown through this projector. 