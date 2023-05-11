Top 7 gadgets to keep you cool and comfortable in the summer

Top 7 gadgets to keep you cool and comfortable in the summerSay 'Not today' to the scorching summer heat trying to get you exhausted.Atharva Gosavi| May 11, 2023 09:53 AM ESTCreated: May 11, 2023 09:53 AM ESTDealsBest summer gadgets1 2 Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.It's not uncommon to have those sweat glands in your body going berserk, producing sweat when the sun is shining in all its majesty and oozing heat that becomes unbearable at a point. It's a ride through hell, especially for those who may need to work under the sweltering heat just because their daily jobs demand precisely that. Working outdoors in the summer can be very draining and tiresome, so it becomes more than just essential to take care of your body so don't swoon out of weakness.To make sure you can take on the summer sun and beat it comfortably, we've compiled an arsenal of the best summer gadgets to help your body stay cool and air-conditioned well. Let's take a look at these gadgets that can help you tackle the blazing weather without any hassle.1. DANGTOP Buffalo Plain Cooling BlanketDANGTOP Buffalo Plain Cooling BlanketThe DANGTOP Buffalo Plain Cooling Blanket is your ticket to getting a cool and sound sleep when you're fighting a sweltering hot temperature during summer. Additionally, it's also easy to wash and care, albeit you've to take care you don't dry it under the sun.$39.99 at AmazonWhen you read the word 'blanket', don't just scroll down thinking using a blanket in the summer is impossible. The one we're talking about here is a skin-friendly blanket that can be used to bring your body temperature down. It's a lightweight fabric that won't stick to your skin, so that you can sleep well on hot nights. What's more, fans and air conditioners can reduce the body’s temperature by 2 to 4 degrees. And, even if the temperature falls by a degree, that's a great help in getting a sound sleep during hot nights.2. Yeedie 3-in-1 Waist Clip FanYeedie 3-in-1 Waist Clip FanSummer is already on the horizon, and the Yeedie 3-in-1 Waist Clip Fan is a must-have device if you've to work outdoors in the hot sun. Beat the muggy weather with this superb device and ensure you don't get drained working outside at the end of the day.$36.99 at AmazonSummers can be challenging to leave the house, especially if you dread that the scorching heat might leave you sweating profusely. And you don't want to end up with your clothes all drenched in sweat, do you? The Yeedie 3-in-1 Waist Clip Fan is excellent for hiking or working under the sun's blazing heat.Clip this fan to your waist, or even use it as a neck fan with the strap, and you'll be surprised how well it works to keep your temperature in control. The 6000 mAh battery supports 16 hours of usage; there are three-speed modes, so you can keep adjusting it accordingly.3. MISSION Cooling Hoodie TowelMISSION Cooling Hoodie TowelThe MISSION Cooling Hoodie Towel might is a useful decide that can keep you safe in the sweltering heat and protect against the blazing sun. Compatible with machine washing and made of 100% polyester, so rest assured this is just another air conditioner designed to keep your head cool and calm, the only difference being that it's a cloth and not an actual AC!$19.99 at AmazonWhen the sun is shining and oozing heat with all its might overhead, the MISSION Cooling Hoodie Towel can get you the pinch of relaxation you're looking for. It's made of 100% polyester and is available in three colors, so unless you're unhappy or doubtful about them not going with the fashion trend that you follow, this blanket is a great catch!You need to take three simple steps after activating it, and you can experience the magic throughout your work hours. The MISSION Cooling Hoodie Towel can cool 30 degrees below the average body temperature within 30 seconds!4. Portable Neck FanPortable Neck FanIf you've ever wondered about carrying a portable fan to keep yourself cool and calm in the sweltering summer heat, this is the very device to buy. With a working capacity of upto 16 hours, you can easily wear it outside and enjoy the cool Breeze it produces so you can keep sweat at bay.$29.99 at AmazonNow, here's a gadget that is as stylish and useful as it is. This Portable Neck Fan can help your neck get all the relief it deserves with its 72 wind outlets and 60pcs twin-turbine fan blades, and you won't be able to thank it enough. Weight is a concern for many people, owing to how long we can wear this on the neck, but no worries. It weighs 8.8 ounces, and you can quickly wear it for a long time without fatigue. Moreover, the 20dB sound means no unwanted external noise is disturbing you. 5. U-pick Cooling TowelsU-pick Cooling TowelsThese cooling sweat towels are soft and comfortable; the silky build quality allows you to easily fold and store them. They also come with a carabiner clip that makes it easy to carry them anywhere you go. So, soak it, wring it, shake it, and you're ready to use it!$14.99 at AmazonStay cool without having to invest a fortune this summer! These cooling towels are made of hyper-evaporative breathable microfiber material. There are no chemicals used in the making of the cooling towels. It can stay chilled for 3 hours and is an excellent solution for people suffering from side effects of heat, such as heat stress, hot flashes, and patients who need cold therapy.6. Misby Desk FanMisby Desk FanLooking for a simple device to keep you cool when you're working? The Misby Desk Fan surely won't disappoint in that case. It's a cost-effective solution if you aren't looking to invest in a big device such as an AC. Simple to control with a compact design, you can take it easily with you wherever you go.$42.99 at AmazonThe Misby Desk Fan is a great way to keep your body temperature cool during a hot summer. Available in six different colors, this desk fan features a powerful turbo blade that can produce good airflow while maintaining a quiet operation. Also, it's easy to control this device since you can only adjust between three speeds per your preferences. The USB-powered design means the Misby Desk Fan is an excellent device for your work desk. Thanks to the USB input, you can quickly charge it by connecting it to a laptop, charger, computer, and other devices. 7. SereneLife Portable Air ConditionerSereneLife Portable Air ConditionerThe SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner is a great device to go with if you’re looking for one that’s easy to set up and has a compact design so you carry it with you everywhere. Talking about the SerenLife air conditioner, it can also work as a dehumidifier and a fan as and when required. It comes with an impressive BTU rating and power so you can rest assured it’ll deliver what it has promised.$360.99 at AmazonComing to the last device, this one's a major investment to stay cool all day long. The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner comes with a 10,000 BTU rating and 1150W power and can cool an entire area of around 450 sq. ft. So, if you're looking for an extra device for a small or medium-sized room, here's the perfect choice to go with.The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner has a free-standing design; you can easily carry it. It also has a quite aesthetic appeal, adding great value to your room decor. Easy to set up and maintain, this air conditioner can also function as a dehumidifier and fan when necessary.HomeDealsThis is a promotional article about one of Interesting Engineering's partners. By shopping with us, you not only get the materials you need, but you’re also supporting our website.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Company is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeHow scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense' — The BlueprintSpider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humansUS firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homesDARPA is making Nikola Tesla's dream of wireless energy a realityOlkaria VI, Kenya: Inside the world's largest single-turbine geothermal plantDART is one "important step" in the long road towards functional planetary defenseSmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workWhy the ESA's world-first Biomass satellite is 'very timely' for understanding Earth's climateDawn of the Space Age: Past, present, and future of propulsion technology More Stories scienceOlkaria VI, Kenya: Inside the world's largest single-turbine geothermal plantSade Agard| 11/4/2022innovationA startup turns e-waste into solar lanterns to solve Nigeria’s frequent power outage problemBaba Tamim| 11/9/2022scienceA novel membrane desalination approach may provide potable water from seawaterSade Agard| 8/24/2022