TV buying guide — 7 crucial things to know before you shop

If you're scouring Google search results to find a TV in 2023, there's a certain pre-requisite you need to know before opting to buy one. Here are a few crucial things to take into consideration, as not doing so might mean buying the wrong product leaving you unsatisfied and disappointed.

1. Placement of the TV

Before you set out to buy a TV, understand where you want to put it up. Knowing where the TV will go will significantly affect the size, whether in a living room, a bedroom, or a kitchen. For instance, you can have similar size TVs in the living room and the bedroom, but if you're considering a TV for the kitchen, that is generally much smaller.

2. Screen size

Smart TV Amazon

Once the placement is decided, then comes the next most important parameter – the screen size. Now, the sweet spot in terms of screen size is anything between 55 to 65 inches for a standard living room. Remember, choosing a screen that's too big or too small for your room doesn't go well.

There are two rules to consider when deciding on screen size. Firstly, consider how big your family is and how frequently they watch TV together.

Secondly, consider how far you'll sit from the TV while watching it. Generally, if you've got a 4K TV, it's advised to sit at a distance of about 1.5 times the height of your TV screen. If it's an HD TV, the distance between you and the TV should equal about three times the screen's height.

A good practice to determine the perfect TV size is to actually visit an electronics store and try the TV out yourself. Make sure you don't fall prey to exciting offers online and end up investing in the wrong TV, only to regret it later.

3. Screen resolution

Screen size and screen resolution are interdependent on each other. There's an array of screen resolutions you could opt for, with the most common being 1080p, 4K, 8K, HDR, OLED, QLED, and much more.