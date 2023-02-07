8 ultra-cool gadgets that will leave you lost for words

1. MUZEN Cyber Shell Wireless Stereo Speaker

MUZEN Cyber Shell Wireless Stereo Speaker A versatile and powerful speaker that can also provide RGB lighting for house parties. It comes with a cool mechanical design that allows you to tune your music into three different modes. Also, you can use it on beach parties since it's waterproof and dustproof. $ 239.99 at Muzen

This is exactly the type of speaker you'd find Tony Stark grooving to while he's tweaking his Iron Man suit. What separates it from the usual speakers is its attractive mechanical design that allows you to tune your music using the three available auto modes. Furthermore, it boasts impressive bass sound and is IPX 5 waterproof and dustproof. It comes with a dedicated shell base that adds every bit of the magnificent look this speaker adorns. What's more, the Muzen speaker can also light up an entire room with RGB lighting, so you literally get two devices in one. 2. Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner

Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner The Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner can help you clean your makeup brushes within no time just before your makeup session. It eradicates the need to clean the brush manually. Rest assured it will leave your brush clean and spotless. $ 32.99 at Amazon

When makeup brush cleaners are kept open, they attract bacteria and harmful germs. Add to that, the manual process of cleaning brushes can be downright tedious, and then you need to wait until the brush fully dries before you can use it. The Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner is here to resolve these issues. All you've to do is immerse your brush in the liquid in the brush spinner, and it's cleaned in no time. Also, you can dry the brush without wasting too many minutes before your makeup session. 3. Clutch Portable Phone Charger

Clutch Portable Phone Charger The Clutch Portable Phone Charger boasts an innovative design and allows users to charge their smartphones on the go. Many of us forget to charge phones when we're embarking on a travel, and that's precisely where this credit card-shaped comes to your rescue. $ 50.00 at Uncommon Goods