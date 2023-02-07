8 ultra-cool gadgets that will leave you lost for words
The best thing about having cool gadgets at your fingertips is how they help us enjoy our lives to the fullest. They also instantly attract attention and bring us praise for our tech-savvy choices.
Honestly, it'd be no surprise if you're thanking the Lord Almighty for being born into the age of the internet and technology. That being said, let's take a glance at some of the most helpful gadgets many may be totally unaware of.
1. MUZEN Cyber Shell Wireless Stereo Speaker
A versatile and powerful speaker that can also provide RGB lighting for house parties. It comes with a cool mechanical design that allows you to tune your music into three different modes. Also, you can use it on beach parties since it's waterproof and dustproof.
This is exactly the type of speaker you'd find Tony Stark grooving to while he's tweaking his Iron Man suit. What separates it from the usual speakers is its attractive mechanical design that allows you to tune your music using the three available auto modes.
Furthermore, it boasts impressive bass sound and is IPX 5 waterproof and dustproof. It comes with a dedicated shell base that adds every bit of the magnificent look this speaker adorns. What's more, the Muzen speaker can also light up an entire room with RGB lighting, so you literally get two devices in one.
2. Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner
The Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner can help you clean your makeup brushes within no time just before your makeup session. It eradicates the need to clean the brush manually. Rest assured it will leave your brush clean and spotless.
When makeup brush cleaners are kept open, they attract bacteria and harmful germs. Add to that, the manual process of cleaning brushes can be downright tedious, and then you need to wait until the brush fully dries before you can use it. The Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner is here to resolve these issues.
All you've to do is immerse your brush in the liquid in the brush spinner, and it's cleaned in no time. Also, you can dry the brush without wasting too many minutes before your makeup session.
3. Clutch Portable Phone Charger
The Clutch Portable Phone Charger boasts an innovative design and allows users to charge their smartphones on the go. Many of us forget to charge phones when we're embarking on a travel, and that's precisely where this credit card-shaped comes to your rescue.
How about carrying a charger in your wallet? The current design of a typical phone charger makes it impossible to do so, doesn't it? Well, this ultra-skinny Clutch Portable Charger will allow you to do exactly that – carry a phone charger in a wallet.
This phone charger is sized as sleek and skinny as a credit card so that you can store it in some pretty compact spaces. The next time you leave home with a 10% battery, you can rest assured the Clutch Portable Phone Charger will provide the juice required to keep your phone working.
4. iDOO Hydroponics Growing System
Available in two colors, the iDOO Hydroponics Growing System is easy to assemble and will give you an enjoyable experience of gardening at home. This machine also serves as a useful gif for nature lovers and environment enthusiasts.
The iDOO Hydroponics Growing System is probably the best way to stay close to nature if you live in a metropolitan area. For gardening lovers, it's an absolute godsend because it allows them to grow various types of veggies, plants, fruits, and much more.
With this system, you can grow plants and vegetables at a 20% faster rate in contrast to traditional soil planting. It has a 4.5 L water tank that takes care of watering the plants regularly. Furthermore, the 22-Watt LED light acts like sunlight and nurtures the plants for growth.
5. V4 Infrared Sauna Blanket
An infrared sauna blanket offers a slew of benefits. The V4 Sauna Blanket is one such useful device that'll cause your body to heat up and release toxins. It's an absolute must to have if you're fighting muscle tension or excessive fat.
The V4 Infrared Sauna Blanket increases your body's thermal energy and can leave you sweating as if you're just out of the gym after a heavy workout. Why do we need this blanket? Well, the V4 Infrared Sauna Blanket can leave you with an uplifting sensation and a rejuvenating experience. Not to mention it will keep you nice and toasty on those cold winter nights. All you need to do is preheat the blanket for 10 minutes, slip into it, and then enjoy a 45-minute session.
6. YogiFi Smart Yoga Mat
The YogiFi Smart Yoga Mat is probably one of the smartest devices you'll ever come across. This mat acts like your typical exercise companion, making sure you perform all the exercises properly.
Do you do yoga every day, and the only source of guidance is Youtube videos? How about having a guide while you're doing yoga? That's precisely where the YogiFi Smart Yoga Mat comes in. This mat has AI sensors that'll prompt you whenever your body isn't in proper alignment when you're doing yoga on the mat.
What's more, the YogiFi Smart Yoga Mat also offers effective workout plans that can fit well into your busy lifestyle. Plus, it's extremely lightweight, so you can easily carry this mat anywhere.
7. FENCHILIN Lighted Makeup Mirror
The FENCHILIN Lighted Makeup Mirror is one of the best accessories to have standing on your dressing table. It comes with a slew of LED light bulbs and three modes to provide adequate light in different conditions. Also, it's easily rotatable, so you can set the perfect viewing angle as per your choice.
The FENCHILIN Lighted Makeup Mirror is probably the best makeup companion you could ask for. It comes with 12 LED bulbs and three light color modes. The mirror has 10X magnification and can rotate at 360 degrees so you can get the best viewing angle. The LED bulbs will last for about 50,000 hours, so you need not worry about replacing them anytime soon.
8. Rolling Square Edge Kit
The Rolling Square Edge Kit consists of two devices: a magnetic cell-phone holder that also functions as a charger and a light that can be used during meetings. Attach one end of these devices at the backside of your PC and you're ready to use the other end without any hassle.
Do you need to access your mobile phone continuously for work calls? How about having something that keeps your phone close by so you can pick up calls within arm's reach? The Rolling Square Edge Phone Holder can do this job efficiently for you.
Attach it to the backside of your laptop or computer and place your phone on the other end, and you're ready to go. You also get a 280 lumens light that can be used for meetings if you're attending one in a dark area.
