9 ultra-modern Samsung S23+ phone cases

4. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro If safety is holds greater importance than style and design, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case is a great choice. You can rest assured your phone will be protected against accidental drops. Also, style wise, it's a case tailor-made for male users, thanks to its rugged design. $ 29.99 at Amazon

If ruggedness is the definition of elegance and beauty in your eyes, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case is here to impress you. It's been examined with a 20-foot drop test, and needless to say, the phone case passed with flying colors. There's a rotatable belt clip that allows the users to rotate and hold the phone with convenience. The kickstand at the back ensures easy and hands-free viewing. Also, you can choose from any of the four color designs available. 5. TORRO Case

TORRO Case The TORRO case is a fine balance between functionality and security. It has a leather construction so your phone stays protected post accidental falls. It also offers other features like credit card slots and a magnetic clasp to ensure all-round protection for the phone. $ 37.99 at Amazon

Leather cases are some of the best in the business when it comes to phone cases. The TORRO case is made of premium leather and also features an integrated stand function that allows you to view the phone horizontally. There are three card slots to store credit cards, while the side magnetic clasp ensures you get a secure closure around your phone. If you're using Qi wireless charging to charge your phone, you can do so without having to detach this case. 6. Otterbox Defender Series Pro

Otterbox Defender Series Pro The Otterbox Defender Series Pro boasts a simple yet elegant look. It offers a firm grip and also comes with holster clips that can be attached to belts and bags, and can also be used as a hands-free kickstand. The case also works seamlessly with wireless charging. $ 64.95 at Otterbox