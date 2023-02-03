9 ultra-modern Samsung S23+ phone cases
Samsung recently unveiled its latest flagship phone – the Samsung S23+, and you honestly won't stop raving about it the moment you learn how powerful it is. With a gorgeous AMOLED display coupled with 45W charging support, the Samsung S23+ boasts the Corning Gorilla Victus 2 to protect itself from accidental drops.
However, as sturdy as it may appear, it's never a good idea to start using a phone without the necessary accessories, such as a phone case. On that note, let's take a peek into some of the most stylish phone cases you can get for your brand-new Samsung S23+ if you've already placed the pre-order.
1. Black Kingsnake
Black Kingsnake
The Black Kingsnake phone case is made from upcycled phone cases and offers a pretty sturdy protection. It safeguards your Samsung S23+ from high falls. Also, the slithering snakes at the back offer a rather unique appearance. You can opt for any of the four different colors available.
If you're an ardent lover of snakes, we recommend these gorgeous slithering serpents on the back of your phone. Built with EcoShock protection material, it offers an 8.2ft drop protection. Rest assured, your brand-new Samsung S23+ will be in safe hands. Furthermore, the raised bezel of the Black Kingsnake phone case ensures additional screen protection.
2. Stars Black
Stars Black
The Stars Black phone case has a minimalist design and is available in two different colors. It's rigorously tested for protection and also acts as a superb style statement.
The Stars Black phone case has a pretty minimalistic design, flaunting black stars on a light black background. If you're into minimalism, this is probably one of the best options to consider. The EcoShock material provides reinforced protection so the phone can withstand drops from about 8.2 ft. It's a beautiful combination of sturdiness mixed with elegance.
3. Poetic Neon
Poetic Neon
The Poetic Neon phone case has a luxe and minimalistic design that is sure to accent the premium appearance of your Samsung S23+. It's a sturdy phone case that can safeguard your phone from accidental falls and also offers a firm grip to prevent accidental slipping. Furthermore, this phone case is available in eight different colors.
The Poetic Neon phone case offers a sleek and shiny backing that'll give your Samsung S23+ an added premium look. The orange outline accents the slim and iconic design. The case also boasts a rugged construction that protects your phone from accidental falls and bumps.
Furthermore, the anti-slip pattern provides a firm grip and reduces the possibility of the phone accidentally slipping from your hands.
4. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro
If safety is holds greater importance than style and design, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case is a great choice. You can rest assured your phone will be protected against accidental drops. Also, style wise, it's a case tailor-made for male users, thanks to its rugged design.
If ruggedness is the definition of elegance and beauty in your eyes, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case is here to impress you. It's been examined with a 20-foot drop test, and needless to say, the phone case passed with flying colors.
There's a rotatable belt clip that allows the users to rotate and hold the phone with convenience. The kickstand at the back ensures easy and hands-free viewing. Also, you can choose from any of the four color designs available.
5. TORRO Case
TORRO Case
The TORRO case is a fine balance between functionality and security. It has a leather construction so your phone stays protected post accidental falls. It also offers other features like credit card slots and a magnetic clasp to ensure all-round protection for the phone.
Leather cases are some of the best in the business when it comes to phone cases. The TORRO case is made of premium leather and also features an integrated stand function that allows you to view the phone horizontally.
There are three card slots to store credit cards, while the side magnetic clasp ensures you get a secure closure around your phone. If you're using Qi wireless charging to charge your phone, you can do so without having to detach this case.
6. Otterbox Defender Series Pro
Otterbox Defender Series Pro
The Otterbox Defender Series Pro boasts a simple yet elegant look. It offers a firm grip and also comes with holster clips that can be attached to belts and bags, and can also be used as a hands-free kickstand. The case also works seamlessly with wireless charging.
The Otterbox Defender Series Pro is a perfect combination of simplicity fused with strength. It offers raised edges around the camera and the screen to ensure added protection in case your phone falls flat on the face.
Tailor-made for heavy wear and tear, this case also offers holster clips for easy horizontal viewing. The port covers do a commendable job of blocking the dust and dirt that might otherwise damage the charging point. Also, you've got an array of six colors to choose from.
7. Smartish Wallet Case
Smartish Wallet Case
If appearance is your primary concern, the ultimate deal-breaker for buying a case, the Smartish Galaxy S23 Plus Wallet Case outsmarts all the others on this list. It has a beautiful design on the rear and also ensures rock-solid protection for your phone. You can also use the card slot to store your cash or credit cards so they're available at your fingertips.
The Smartish Wallet case is elegant, minimalistic, and stylish in every sense of the word. Don't let the premium appearance fool you into thinking it's any less when it comes to ruggedness and durability. Its textured sides offer a firm grip plus a card slot to hold your credit cards. The card slot has a built-in spring to make sure your credit cards and cash are held securely.
8. Ringke Onyx Case
Ringke Onyx
The Ringke Onyx case is equipped with a dot-matrix texture so it offers a pretty strong grip, thanks to its anti-slip design. Also, the TPU material used in the making of this case ensures top-notch security for your phone. Available in three colors, this case also supports wireless charging.
The Ringke Onyx case features dot-matrix texturing, offering you a firm grip. The design is anti-slip and anti-fingerprint, so you need not worry about fingermarks dirtying the back. It consists of a heavy-duty TPU material for better protection. Also, there are built-in lanyard holes to attach phone charms and straps.
9. Caseology Parallax Case
Caseology Parallax Case
The Caseology Parallax case boasts a textured design, meaning you'll enjoy a firm grip on your phone. That also reduces the probability of the phone slipping through your fingers. Also, you can easily use wireless charging with this case.
The Caseology Parallax case has a 3D hexa-cube design that promises a tight and firm grip. Thanks to Air Space Technology, your phone gets military-grade protection. The Caseology Parallax Case is compatible with Qi wireless charging. Also, this phone case is available in three different colors so that you can choose one according to your requirements.
