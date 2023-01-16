9 unique bookcases to accent your creative personality

Surely, bookshelves don't just hold books, but ones with intricate designs will create a one-of-a-kind esthetic in your home – pleasing you and awing your guests. That being said, let's take a peek at some of the unique bookcases you can find for your home. 1. Kevjo Hanging Aluminum Bookshelf

Kevjo Hanging Aluminum Bookshelf Strong, sturdy, and durable, the Kevjo Hanging Aluminum Bookshelf will perfectly accent your creative personality. It has a massive capacity to hold a large number of books. Additionally, it also acts as a great piece in terms of home decor. However, you do need to shell out a hefty amount for all the good things that come with this bookcase. $ 1800.00 at Etsy

If you've got a gigantic collection of books, the Kevjo Hanging Aluminum Shelf is worth consideration. It'll cover an entire room wall and is big enough to hold approximately 240 books. Apart from its mammoth capacity, the spiral design also works well in sprucing up a room – instantly catching the eye the moment you enter. The aluminum surface design will make sure the bookshelf lasts for years to come. Also, you'll need about two hours to assemble this piece, but if you can gather help, the assembly takes less time. 2. Superhero Metal Hanging Bookshelf

Superhero Metal Hanging Bookshelf if you're a huge Marvel or DC aficionado and superhero movies have played an important role in your life, here's the perfect bookcase to accent your love for the fantasy world. This bookshelf can hold a limited number of books, but there's no doubt you're getting praised for your exclusive taste the moment your friends and peers see it. $ 26.00 at Etsy

Not every household can boast a large collection of books, given how the digitized world has given rise to devices like Amazon Kindle that allow us to read books online. For someone whose more of a screen reader, the Superhero Metal Hanging Bookshelf may be sufficient to hold the handful of books they possess. This bookshelf, as you can see, has a quirky design. It's also a great choice if you're looking for a bookshelf for kids. It's an excellent choice for small spaces and can hold around 3.5 kg of weight. Make sure you don't overload it with too many books and risk it falling off the wall. 3. Ptolomeo Bookcase

Ptolomeo Bookcase This bookcase visually disappears when the space is occupied by the books. The moment you look at it, you'll feel there's a well-balanced tower of books standing in front of your eyes. Pretty unique and impressive terms of design, given that it has also won the Compas d’Or award in 2004. $ 1048.61 at Made In Design