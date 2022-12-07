10 unique Christmas gifts for your favorite teachers

The Desktop Celestial Tide Dial is a unique vintage time dial that accurately calculates tidal cycles. With its sapelli wood construction, this one-of-a-kind dial is perfect for both collectors and tide watchers alike. It's a beautiful piece of craftsmanship that's sure to become a conversation starter in any home.

2. Acrobat Balancing Pen