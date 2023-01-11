8 utilitarian car vacuums to leave your car spanking clean

When it comes to cleaning a car, you can always opt for a house vacuum to get the job done, but that's not always the best choice. The best car vacuums are easy to handle and work like a charm in removing grot and dirt in tight spaces.

Car vacuums come in different shapes, sizes, and price points. Hence, it's essential to get one that suits your needs and requirements. Furthermore, there are vacuums available, especially for both dry and wet waste – that's another important choice to make when buying a car vacuum. That being said, here are some of the best options you can consider before making the final purchase decision.