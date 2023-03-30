Stay Protected on the Go: Top VPNs for Your iPhone in 2023
iPhones are known for their top-notch security; however, when browsing, you’re always putting your data at high risk. ISPs can track your activities and collect your personal information. Additionally, the content we browse is limited to our location, so you cannot access content from geo-blocked areas. A VPN for iPhone is the perfect antidote for these privacy and security concerns.
With a VPN, your IP address will be hidden, and your traffic will be encrypted to ensure secure browsing. Plus, you can also access content from geo-blocked locations with a VPN. On that note, here’s a list of the best iPhone VPNs you can use in 2023.
What features to look for when choosing a VPN for iPhone?
When it comes to choosing a VPN for your iPhone in 2023, there are several essential features to look for to ensure that you get the best privacy and security protection possible. Here are some key features to consider:
1. Strong encryption: Look for a VPN that uses strong encryption protocols, such as AES-256, to protect your data and online activity from prying eyes.
2. No-logs policy: Choose a VPN provider that has a strict no-logs policy, which means they do not collect or store any data related to your online activity.
3. User-friendly interface: Make sure the VPN app has an easy-to-use interface that is intuitive and user-friendly, so you can quickly and easily connect to the VPN server.
4. Fast speeds: Check the VPN's speed performance to ensure that it won't slow down your internet connection when you're using it.
5. Multiple server locations: A VPN with many server locations in different countries can help you access geo-restricted content and ensure you have plenty of options for connecting to a server close to your location.
6. Kill switch: Look for a VPN with a kill switch feature that can automatically disconnect your internet connection if the VPN connection drops to prevent your online activity from being exposed.
7. Simultaneous connections: If you have multiple devices, choose a VPN that allows you to connect multiple devices simultaneously, so you can protect all of your devices with just one subscription.
Keeping these features in mind, let’s glance at some of the best VPNs for iPhone and iOS.
1. Nord VPN
Nord VPN
The NordVPN iOS app is user-friendly and easy to use, allowing you to connect to a VPN server with just a few taps. The app also supports split tunneling, which means that you can choose which apps and websites use the VPN connection and which ones don't.
NordVPN is a top-tier VPN service that offers a wide range of features and excellent security and privacy protections. With over 5500 servers in more than 60 countries, It provides users with fast and reliable connections, making it a perfect choice for iPhone and iOS users.
One of the standout features of NordVPN is its ability to unblock geo-restricted content, which means that you can access websites and services that might otherwise be unavailable in your location. It also offers excellent security features, including AES-256 encryption, a no-logs policy, and a kill switch that will automatically disconnect your internet connection if the VPN connection drops.
Nord VPN’s pricing plans start from $12.99/month and offer 30-day money. Overall, it's an excellent choice as a VPN for iPhone and iOS users looking for a reliable and secure VPN service offering a wide range of features.
Pros:
Over 5500 servers in more than 60 countries
Fast and reliable connections
Unblocks geo-restricted content
Excellent security features, including AES-256 encryption and a no-logs policy
User-friendly iOS app with split tunneling feature
Cons:
There is no free version for iOS
2. Surfshark VPN
Surfshark VPN
Surfshark VPN is an excellent choice for iPhone users who want a reliable and affordable VPN service that comes with advanced features and strong security protocols. Built to secure your digital life, it also offers a 7-day free trial along with a 30-day refund policy.
Surfshark VPN is a fantastic option for iPhone users who want to keep their online activity private and secure. Its advanced features and user-friendly interface make it a popular choice for many.
One of the standout features of Surfshark VPN is its ability to bypass geo-restrictions, making it great for streaming your favorite content from anywhere in the world. Additionally, it comes with a kill switch, which ensures that your internet connection is automatically disconnected if the VPN connection drops, keeping your online activity private and secure.
Surfshark VPN also offers WireGuard tunneling, which is a fast and secure protocol that provides even better speed and security compared to traditional VPN protocols. This makes it an ideal choice for users who require high-speed internet connections.
Perhaps the best thing about Surfshark VPN is its affordability. Prices start from just $12.95 per month, making it a wallet-friendly option for anyone who wants a premium VPN service without breaking the bank. Plus, with its 30-day refund policy and 7-day free trial, you can try Surfshark VPN risk-free before committing to a subscription.
Pros:
Unlimited simultaneous connections on multiple devices
Strong encryption and advanced security features
User-friendly interface
Cons:
Split-tunneling isn’t available on iOS
3. Proton VPN
Proton VPN
Proton VPN uses AES-256 encryption, which is one of the strongest encryption standards available, ensuring that your online activity remains private and secure. Overall, you’re looking at a top-tier VPN service that offers advanced features, cutting-edge technology, and strong security protocols.
ProtonVPN is a top-tier VPN service that offers its users reliable and secure internet access. With its advanced features and cutting-edge technology, it is an excellent choice for anyone who values their online privacy and security.
One of the standout features of Proton VPN is its use of the WireGuard protocol. This fast and secure VPN protocol offers superior speed and security compared to traditional protocols. This makes it an ideal choice for users who require high-speed internet connections.
Proton VPN also comes with a standard kill switch, which ensures that your internet connection is automatically disconnected if the VPN connection drops, keeping your online activity private and secure. ProtonVPN has a no-logs policy, meaning it does not track or store your online training, ensuring your privacy is protected.
Proton VPN is also one of the best cost-effective VPNs; it offers a forever free plan, while the paid ones start from $11.99/month onwards.
Pros:
WireGuard protocol available
The standard kill switch available
Strict no-logs policy
AES-256 encryption
Forever free plan available
Cons:
Can be difficult to configure
Limited Asia-based servers
4. IPVanish
IPVanish
IPVanish is a reliable and affordable VPN service that offers advanced features such as IPv6 leak protection and a no-logs policy. While it does not offer a free version, its 1-year plan is a wallet-friendly option for users who want to protect their online privacy and security.
IPVanish is a popular VPN service that offers users reliable and secure internet access. With over 2000 servers in 75+ server locations, it provides fast and stable connections, making it an ideal choice for users who require high-speed internet connections.
IPVanish offers a no-logs policy, ensuring that it does not track or store any of your online activity, protecting your privacy. Additionally, it offers IPv6 leak protection, ensuring your actual IP address remains hidden, further enhancing your online security.
While IPVanish does not offer a free version, it offers a 1-year plan for just $3.33 per month, making it an affordable option for users who want a premium VPN service without breaking the bank.
However, it is worth noting that the kill switch feature is currently unavailable for the iOS app, which may affect the privacy and security of iPhone users.
Pros:
Over 2000 servers in 50 server locations, providing fast and stable connections.
No-logs policy
Budget-friendly VPN service
Cons:
No kill switch is available
No free plan available
5. ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN is a fast, reliable, and feature-rich VPN service that is easy to use and provides users with advanced features such as split tunneling and advanced encryption. With a 7-day free trial and 30-day money-back guarantee, its high level of performance and user-friendly interface make it a top choice for users who prioritize quality and ease of use.
ExpressVPN is a popular VPN service that offers its users fast and reliable internet access. With over 3000 servers in 94 countries, it provides users with a wide range of server locations to choose from, ensuring fast and stable connections.
ExpressVPN offers advanced features such as split tunneling, allowing users to direct some of their internet traffic through the VPN while leaving other traffic routed through their local internet connection. Additionally, it uses advanced encryption standards, including AES-256, ensuring that user data is protected at all times.
One of the standout features of ExpressVPN is its user-friendly interface, which makes it easy for users of all experience levels to navigate and use the service. This tool also offers 24/7 customer support, ensuring that users can get assistance whenever they need it. Also, the pricing starts at $12.95/month.
Pros:
Over 3000 servers in 94 countries
Split tunneling and AES-256 encryption available
User-friendly interface
24/7 customer support
30-day money-back guarantee
Cons:
No kill switch
No free trial
Conclusion:
Using a VPN for iPhone isn't mandatory, but there's no doubt you can enjoy a slew of advantages if you choose to use one. With many options available, you can try out each VPN in a free-trial and zero down on the one that best suits your requirements.