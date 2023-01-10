7 enjoyable walkie-talkie sets for kids to stay in touch with their friends

If you're wondering how to buy walkie-talkies for kids, you first need to decide whether you are looking for a pair of handhelds walkie-talkies, which are designed to be carried in the palm of your hand, or whether you want a pair of belt-worn walkie-talkies, which are worn around the waist or the chest. Handheld walkie-talkies are recommended as they are small and can easily fit in a child's pocket or backpack. That being said, let's take a look at some of the best walkie-talkies to keep your children connected without giving them mobile phones. 1. Retevis RT628 Walkie Talkies

Retevis RT628 Walkie Talkies The Retevis RT628 Walkie-Talkies are the perfect way to stay connected with friends, family, and loved ones. These compact, lightweight devices are ideal for kids to stay connected with their friends. And they come with a range of useful features, like VOX (voice-activated transmission) and an ergonomic design for an easy grip. $ 21.99 at Amazon

The Retevis RT628 Walkie-Talkies are a great choice for kids who want to communicate with their friends. They are compact and lightweight, so they can be carried around easily in a pocket or bag. The ergonomic design means that it will feel comfortable in the hand while talking. The VOX function is perfect for children who want to talk directly to their neighbors without holding down the radio button. The Retevis RT628 walkie-talkie set also has a multichannel option which is great if you need more than two people on the same channel at once. 2. Caferria Kids Walkie Talkies

The Caferria Walkie Talkies With a range of up to 3 km, these handy gadgets can be used for a variety of purposes. And thanks to its crisp sound quality, you won't miss a single word from your conversation. Plus, it's easy to use. And if you're ever in a dark place, you can switch on the handy flashlight feature to help you find your way out. $ 20.99 at Amazon