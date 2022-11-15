9 Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days you cannot miss out on
The holiday season is already up and running, and it's no surprise to see people scouring the online marketplaces for bargain deals on their favorite products. Walmart already has a solid reputation for being one of the most visited retailers in the USA. Just as it did last season, the company has announced the second of the three Deals for Days events it has planned this month. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the best deals they're offering.
1. BISSELL Crosswave Multi-surface Dry Vacuum Cleaner
BISSELL Crosswave Multi-surface Dry Vacuum Cleaner
The BISSELL Crosswave is a vacuum cleaner designed for pet clean-up. It includes a specialized pet cleaning solution to help remove pet odors. The Crosswave also has a two-tank system, which allows you to keep the clean and dirty water separate. Also, it comes with a brush roll for better floor maintenance.
The BISSELL Crosswave is a vacuum cleaner that is specially designed for pet owners. It includes a specialized pet cleaning solution to help remove pet odors and comes with a two-tank system that allows you to keep the clean water separate from the dirty water.
The smart-touch technology on this vacuum cleaner makes it easy to clean up any messes your pets leave behind. This vacuum cleaner is designed to clean a variety of surfaces, including carpets and hard floors. It comes with a removable brush roll that is perfect for deep cleaning.
2. Gourmia Digital Air Fryer
Gourmia Digital Air Fryer
The Gourmia Digital Air Fryer is powered by Fry Force 360° technology, which makes sure you can cook food quickly with little or no oil. Also, the large viewing window ensures you can see your food while it’s being cooked.
The Gourmia Digital Air Fryer is a high-quality air fryer that can be used for many different cooking needs. It is made of stainless steel and has Fry Force 360° Technology, which ensures that food is cooked evenly with little to no oil. The Gourmia Digital Air Fryer also has 19 one-touch presets and an intuitive touchscreen display so users can set the temperature and operate the controls easily.
3. 40-inch Roku LED Smart TV
40-inch Roku LED Smart TV
This 40-inch Roku LED Smart TV is the perfect affordable way to upgrade your living room. It has the sharpest 1080p resolution and crystal clear picture so you can enjoy a lifelike experience. With Amazon Alexa and Google Home, you can easily control it with your voice and get access to oodles of channels as well as live sports, movies, and TV shows.
The 40-inch Roku LED Smart TV has an amazing 1080p resolution that will allow you to enjoy a lifelike experience from your living room couch. With its 60Hz refresh rate, a more fluid motion will be experienced when watching movies or playing games on this big-screen TV. It is one of the few TVs that work seamlessly with Amazon's Alexa and Google Home compatibility — you can effortlessly use voice commands to power up your TV or change channels.
4. Blackstone Adventure Ready 22" Propane Griddle
Blackstone Adventure Ready 22" Propane Griddle
The Blackstone Adventure Ready 22" Propane Griddle has a 362-square-inch, rolled-steel cooktop surface. It is also portable and comes with a matching hard cover that not only protects it but also keeps it clean when you are on your travels.
The Blackstone Adventure Ready Propane Griddle is a must-have for any family or individual who does a lot of outdoor cooking. Whether you are cooking for the whole family or just the two of you, this griddle is a great addition to your kitchen. It is available in three colors and comes with a matching hardcover and a black carrying bag. The griddle consists of two stainless steel H-style burners for cooking which will last for years.
5. HP 15.6" Screen FHD Laptop
HP 15.6" Screen FHD Laptop
The HP 15.6 laptop is equipped with a beautiful 15.6" FHD screen, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's one of the slimmest and lightest laptops in this price range, making it an easy carry-on option for the frequent traveler. Its battery life is 9 hours long with its Lithium-Ion battery, which is excellent for those who need long periods of productivity without worrying about charge life.
The HP 15.6" FHD Laptop is great for anyone looking for a budget-friendly but powerful computer. The 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD offer you plenty of space for storing your media and files, while the 9-hour battery life gives you all-day productivity and mobility. And it comes preinstalled with Windows 11 Home Edition - so you can start working on your laptop as soon as you take it out of the box!
6. Protege 20" Hardside Carry-on Luggage
Protege 20" Hardside Carry-on Luggage
The Protege luggage bag is a great carry-on companion for people who travel a lot. It is lightweight and durable, made of ABS plastic with spinner wheels that make it easy to go through airports. It has many compartments on the inside so you can separate your clothes or other items.
Protege luggage bags are not the cheapest, but they have many benefits to justify their price. The durable bag is lightweight and has spinner wheels that make it easy to maneuver through crowded airport terminals. There are plenty of compartments inside the bag, as well as sturdy handles that can hold heavy loads without breaking or tearing while carrying it.
7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the most popular tablets if you are looking for a device with an amazing design and fantastic sound quality for less than $150. It is a lightweight and slim tablet with 10.5" ultra-widescreen display and Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers and also sports a long-lasting battery.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a slim and lightweight tablet that has been designed for easy use. It has a 10.5” ultra-widescreen display with Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers that provide an immersive audio experience. The long-lasting battery enables you to keep working for long hours without having to charge it.
8. VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar
VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar
The VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar has been designed to meet the needs of many customers, especially those with limited space at home. The sleek and low profile design will fit seamlessly into any home while providing high quality audio performance with 4K HDR content playing on it.
This VIZIO Sound Bar is designed to deliver the highest level of sound quality at an affordable price and without taking up much space. It comes with six durable speakers and a subwoofer which will make you feel like you are in the middle of the scene or concert. The wireless subwoofer provides high-quality bass support for your cinematic experience without compromising on space or style.
9. Samsung Galaxy Wireless Earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Wireless Earbuds
The Samsung’s Galaxy Wireless Earbuds come with a 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone so that you can enjoy your music from anywhere and at any time. The earbuds are comfortable and light enough for you to wear them for hours on end. And the best part about these earbuds is that they come in black and gray colors, so anyone can get their hands on them!
The Samsung Galaxy Wireless Earbuds are packed with many features that make them worth the money. They have an AKG-tuned 12mm speaker that provides very good sound quality. The in-ear earbuds are open-fit, so they can be worn while jogging or cycling and offer a long battery life on a single charge. The earbuds come in black and gray, and they also come with a built-in mic for hands-free calling.
Researchers have developed a breakthrough technology that restored vision to 20 people affected with low vision/blindness.