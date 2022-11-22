Walmart Deals for Days: 7 best deals to seize this week

The Shark AI Robot Vacuum is the perfect home-cleaning companion for the busy homeowner. It features a suite of high-tech features, including an ever-sensing navigation system, 100 scrubs per minute, and hands-free control.

The Shark AI Robot VACMOP is a robot vacuum designed with multi-functional cleaning in mind — it's a vacuum and mop in one! It features a high-powered dust extractor and can scrub 100 times per minute. The Shark AI Robot VACMOP can detect and avoid objects as it moves around your home and has hands-free control for easy usage. The Shark AI Robot VACMOP is perfect for homes with pets as it doesn't need to be turned over or lifted from the ground when hair, dust, or any sort of debris accumulates on the surface of the vacuum.

The Gourmia 14 Qt All-in-One Air Fryer has 12 cooking features including an air fryer, oven, rotisserie, and dehydrator. It has a sleek stainless steel design and an interior light that helps you see everything inside the appliance, even if you are baking. The large display is easy to read even when cooking in a dark kitchen, and the intuitive touchscreen makes it simple to operate.

3. Apple Watch SE