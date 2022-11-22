Walmart Deals for Days: 7 best deals to seize this week
The Black Friday season is already in full swing, and a ton of eCommerce stores are offering a series of discounts on various products. Walmart's latest Deals for Days event has gone live, and there are plenty of new deals for shoppers. That being said, here are some of the best deals of the week.
1. Shark AI Robot VACMOP
Shark AI Robot Vacuum
The Shark AI Robot Vacuum is the perfect home-cleaning companion for the busy homeowner. It features a suite of high-tech features, including an ever-sensing navigation system, 100 scrubs per minute, and hands-free control.
The Shark AI Robot VACMOP is a robot vacuum designed with multi-functional cleaning in mind — it's a vacuum and mop in one! It features a high-powered dust extractor and can scrub 100 times per minute. The Shark AI Robot VACMOP can detect and avoid objects as it moves around your home and has hands-free control for easy usage. The Shark AI Robot VACMOP is perfect for homes with pets as it doesn't need to be turned over or lifted from the ground when hair, dust, or any sort of debris accumulates on the surface of the vacuum.
2. Gourmia 14 Qt All-in-One Air Fryer
Gourmia 14 Qt All-in-One Air Fryer
The Gourmia 14 Qt All-in-One Air Fryer has 12 cooking features including an air fryer, oven, rotisserie, and dehydrator. It has a sleek stainless steel design and an interior light that helps you see everything inside the appliance, even if you are baking. The large display is easy to read even when cooking in a dark kitchen, and the intuitive touchscreen makes it simple to operate.
The large display on this Gourmia 14 Qt All-In-One Air Fryer allows you to view exactly what is happening inside the machine. The sleek stainless steel design will look great on your countertop, making it aesthetically pleasing as well as highly durable.
The interior light ensures that you can always check on your food without needing to open the door, which also helps maintain its cleanliness. The intuitive touchscreen makes operation easy with its push button controls and settings that are all accessible at your fingertips without any fuss or complication.
3. Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE is a small but powerful device. It comes in only 3 colors: gold, space gray, and silver. The design of this new watch is much more attractive as it has a rounder display with sleek edges and comes in a variety of colors that are not only fashionable but also easy on the eyes.
The Apple Watch SE needs no formal introduction, given its widespread popularity among Apple aficionados. One of the most important features for professionals in any field is that you can easily take calls and reply to texts — making this watch an indispensable device for your work life.
You can also monitor your health with features like built-in heart rhythm sensors, and for those who want to stay connected during their workouts, there's GPS connectivity, so you know how many miles you ran that day or other fitness goals you achieved!
4. TCL 65" Smart Roku TV
TCL 65" Smart Roku TV
The TCL 65” Smart Roku TV is your best pick when it comes to 4K picture quality. It comes with a number of features, such as stunning 4K picture quality, high dynamic range, and easy voice search and control with the Roku app.
The TCL 65" Smart Roku TV is an excellent television for those looking to upgrade their living room entertainment system. It offers an incredible 4K picture quality and provides vibrant colors with high contrast ratio. With the addition of HDR, you'll see a significant difference in the color range. On top of that, the TV has a sleek design and can be mounted on the wall or placed on a flat surface.
5. Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine
You'll love the Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine if you are looking for a well-built machine that is easy to clean and has a sleek, stainless exterior. Besides being easy to use, it also has a built-in milk frother for coffeehouse favorites. This is just one of the many features that make this machine so great!
The Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine is a powerful and convenient espresso machine that can brew strong single or double shots of espresso and craft café-quality cappuccinos, lattes, and more. It comes with a powerful 15-bar pump for brewing.
This Chefman espresso machine is also very easy to clean. It features a sleek stainless exterior and a built-in milk frother for coffeehouse favorites. This makes it perfect for those looking for an espresso machine to do the job with minimal fuss.
6. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
There's no denying that Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are a super cool product. With the high-quality sleek and beautiful design, combined with the 40 hours of battery life and the Fast Fuel charging, it is not hard to see why these earphones would be a great purchase for anyone seeking high quality headphones.
If you want to listen to your favorite music on the go with a stylish and high-quality set of headphones, then the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are the product for you. They are available in three colors: black, red, and rose fold, so you can have one color or a combination of whatever color suits your preference.
The on-ear design provides an astounding listening experience at home or on the go. The battery life lasts up to 40 hours, so it will last through any long flight (if you forget to charge it beforehand). And the comfort-cushioned ear cups will never be irritating or uncomfortable, meaning you can happily wear them for just as long as that long battery lasts.
7. GOTRAX Fluxx Black FX3 Hoverboard
GOTRAX Fluxx Black FX3 Hoverboard
The GOTRAX Fluxx Black FX3 Hoverboard has a sleek, futuristic design. It is one of the best hoverboards on the market because of its lightweight frame and innovative design. It has a max speed of 6.2 mph and can be charged within 5 hours.
If you are looking for a futuristic scooter that can get you ahead of your friends, then the GOTRAX Fluxx Black FX3 Hoverboard is the one to take home. Its sleek and lightweight frame will give you an edge over others boards on the market.
This board has a max speed of 6.2 Mph, which means you may find your way around town faster than before. The charge time takes just 5 hours, so it is always ready to ride when needed most. This hoverboard makes for a perfect Christmas present for someone who loves riding around town or out in nature but hates having sore ankles from walking back home from faraway locations.
