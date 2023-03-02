5 effective ways to develop scientific thinking in kids

That being said, let's take a look at some of the best ways to foster a scientific attitude in the minds of young children for a better future.

1. Encourage curiosity

The first and foremost way to foster scientific temperament is to make kids wonder about how the world works around them. Why and how does it rain? How does the engine of a car work? What is photosynthesis in plants? When kids start asking such questions, that’s the first sign they’re interested in science.

Now, what activities can you undertake to develop curiosity? By asking children questions.

Curiosity starts when kids are exposed to questions that make them think. You need to ask open-ended questions to nurture the natural curiosity in the minds of children. These questions can look like this:

What would happen if…

What would it be like to…

Why did…

How do we know that…

What did you think when…

Children need to learn the right way to form questions so they can question the answers you give them. You can use the FQR (Fact, Question, Response) technique to nurture the habit of asking the right questions.

2. Provide a hands-on learning experience

Hands-on learning is an excellent way to foster scientific thinking in kids. Allowing kids to experiment and explore through hands-on activities helps them to understand scientific concepts better. Simple experiments like making a volcano or growing a plant can ignite a child’s interest in science.