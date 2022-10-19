10 indisputable reasons why you should own a robot vacuum
A robot vacuum cleaner is a device that cleans your floors all by itself. It will follow a predetermined path and clean the entire floor without any supervision. The best part of it is that it does not require much effort to maintain, as all you have to do is empty its dustbin every now and then.
This device can be used in many different ways, such as cleaning up spills on the floor or in corners of rooms (especially when there's no one at home), automatically cleaning up pet hair from carpets, cleaning up small pieces of debris from hardwood or tile floors, cleaning up crumbs from kitchen counters or tables, and much more.
On that note, here are a few reasons why buying a robot vacuum cleaner is the right decision to make.
1. Hands-free operation
Although supervision is sometimes necessary when you're using a robot vacuum cleaner, you can schedule it to clean the house all by itself - no manual work is required. This automatic functioning ability is a boon, especially for anyone suffering from joint pain. Since these vacuums have presets, it's easier to have your home cleaned without much manual work from you.
The built-in sensors ensure that the unit can detect obstacles and change its path and direction accordingly, so you don't need to follow them around the house.
2. A godsend for busy folks
If you spend more of the time out of the house, it's obviously tough to find time for household chores. The downside is you can't skip these chores, and that's where machines like a robot vacuum come in handy.
These cleaners can work on their own or follow the presets programmed by the users. Since you don't have to oversee these devices, you don't need to block specific times out of your day to supervise them.
What’s more, some robot vacuum cleaners also allow you to control them via smartphones or tablets and activate them when you’re not at home. That way, you can devote your time to other important tasks instead of worrying about cleaning your floors.
3. Works on all floor surfaces
eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Anker has created a brilliant robot vacuum cleaner this time, which can keep any hidden spot clean in your living space. it can automatically increase suction power up to 1300Pa when need be. Also, it can sense obstacles and change directions accordingly, thanks to its sensors.
Cleaning can be challenging when a home has different floor surfaces spread throughout. Each floor surface requires different types of cleaning settings, and robot vacuum cleaners can easily provide that. Be it carpet, wood, stairs, or walls; these little geniuses can detect almost every type of surface and adjust accordingly for the best cleaning.
Robot vacuum cleaners also have the ability to detect the amount of dirt in a room. The more dirt, the more time the unit will spend cleaning it.
4. Self-charging ability
Every electronic device requires charging after a point, and robot vacuum cleaners are no different. However, while most devices or appliances require us to plug them in for charging manually, these cleaners save you all that effort. Once they have completed the assigned tasks, robot vacuum cleaners automatically return to their charging dock to replenish their extinguishing battery power.
5. Available across a variety of price ranges
One good thing about robot vacuum cleaners is you don’t need to break the bank to get one. Robot vacuum cleaners are available in a slew of price ranges, so you can easily get one that fits your needs and budget.
6. An important part of the smart home system
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is one of the smartest vacuums around, given all the special abilities it has to offer. You can schedule cleaning sessions according to your convenience. It also works well with several voice assistants so you don't have to do things manually.
If you’re a quintessential technophile looking to integrate technology into your daily life, a robot vacuum cleaner is a must-purchase. It can be controlled via voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. A vacuum cleaning robot incorporates seamlessly into your smart house and assistant of choice.
7. A blessing for pet owners
If you own a pet, your constant battles with fur are real. Pet hair can be found in the tightest of spaces, and robot vacuum cleaners can help you round all of it up. In fact, many robot vacuum cleaners have special functions and modes just for cleaning pet hair. Finally, relief!
8. They adhere to the set boundaries
Apart from working automatically, robot vacuum cleaners can also follow your demands and orders if you don’t want them to go to a certain area in the house. Usually, you can create these rules via the app you use to control the robot.
9. Modern cleaners have cleaning decks
Mamibot W120-T Window Robot Vacuum Cleaner
This cleaning robot can leave your window panes looking spanking clean, and that's not all it can do. The Mamibot cleaner can also wipe the dust and dirt off marbles, tiles, and ceramic walls. It can stay on the surface with its 20-minute lasting backup battery.
Initially, when this technology was introduced, you had to empty the dirt and dust manually into a dustbin after a cleaning session or two. That’s not exactly the situation one would want to get in if he or she is prone to allergies.
However, many new models now offer cleaning decks as a solution to this problem. When the cleaning session is over, the robot vacuum cleaner will automatically empty all the dust and dirt off the deck, saving you the trouble of having to do this manually.
10. No cords to deal with
Cordless design is the imminent future of tech, and you get to see and experience the bliss of using such a device with a robot vacuum cleaner. You’ll never have to deal with tangled wires or cords. There are really no limits on the extent up to which you can freely use this cleaner.
Conclusion:
A robot vacuum cleaner is steadily becoming the need of the hour for busy homeowners. The above reasons provide a solid case for why you should own a robot vacuum cleaner if you’re tired of the hassle of cleaning your own floors.
Finding a good robot vacuum cleaner can be a tricky task, with the plethora of options available on the market. Here’s a compilation of some of the best robot vacuum cleaners to help you make the correct buying decision.
