DeLorean is back from the future with a luxury electric vehicle

The iconic car brand DeLorean, from the Back to the Future franchise, is back with an electric vehicle: Alpha5.

The original DeLorean came out as a limited edition car in 1981, before the DeLorean Motor Company went bankrupt in 1982.

The new DeLorean Motor Company was founded in 1995 by British engineer Stephen Wynne, who acquired the old company’s logo and parts inventory. Since then, the company has mainly worked as a service and restoration company for old DeLorean cars.

There were rumors that the iconic DeLorean DMC-12’s new model would be released as an electric vehicle. A few months later, DeLorean Motor Company confirmed the rumors and announced that the DeLorean will come back as a luxury EV.

DeLorean has partnered with the design firm which worked on the original DeLorean, Italdesign, to design the Alpha5 model. The vehicle's design is slightly similar to the classic DeLorean with its gull-wing doors and louvered rear window, but that’s where the similarities end.

The Alpha5 is a 2+2, whereas the original model was a two-seater. The iconic DeLorean was a fantastic vehicle of its time, but the Alpha5 is designed as a modern coupé.

A performance to match Porsche Taycans

The luxury electric vehicle has a 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) time of 2.99 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). While these are not impressive stats for top-notch electric vehicles, it is a pretty fast car. And you can hit 88 mph (142 kph), the speed you need for a time travel, in 4.35 seconds. The Alpha5 will also have a range of more than 300 miles (480 km).

DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries, who was previously a high-ranking official at Tesla and Karma, told Autocar that the vehicle will have the performance to match “the Mercedes-AMG GT and maybe the higher-end Porsche Taycans, but it’s more catering to the internal-combustion crowd than trying to become a faster Tesla Model S Plaid.”

The vehicle’s battery will produce more than 100 kWh; while the power it provides is decent, it is nowhere near the DeLorean from the Back to the Future franchise, which was using nuclear power, uranium to be exact, to produce 1.21 gigawatts of power.

Autocar also reported that the vehicle will be sold in limited quantities. The first 88 of Alpha5’s will not be street legal and will have their associated NFTs. The rest of the limited production will be permitted for the roads.

The DeLorean Alpha V will not be produced until 2024, and we have no idea how much it will cost.

Unfortunately, that is all we know about this new luxury electric vehicle as it won't be unveiled until the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August.

