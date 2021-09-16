Did Scientists Just Detect Dark Energy? A New Model Suggests a Major Breakthrough

Have we finally detected dark energy? The implications could be enormous, Dr. Sunny Vagnozzi, lead author on a University of Cambridge paper on the subject, tell us over email. "Directly detecting dark energy, and in particular its non-gravitational interactions, would have a tremendous impact," he explains.

In a paper published on Sept. 15 in the journal Physical Review D, Dr. Vagnozzi and a team of University of Cambridge researchers detail how unexplained results from an experiment called XENON1T may have been caused by dark energy rather than the dark matter the experiment was supposed to detect. The new paper constitutes a large step towards the direct detection of dark energy.

Detecting dark energy

Last year, the XENON1T experiment reported a surprise finding, or excess, in its results. The University of Cambridge researchers developed a physical model designed to ascertain whether the signal may have been produced by dark energy instead of dark matter. Thanks to that model, the researchers believe that the signal may have originated from dark energy particles produced in a region of the Sun known for its strong magnetic fields. The next step will be for future experiments to help give independent confirmation of their findings.

Vagnozzi explains that cosmic microwave background experiments (CMB experiments) such as the Simons Observatory and CMB-S4 and large-scale structure surveys such as the one being conducted by the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will help to further our understanding on dark energy in the future. "If we think we've directly detected dark energy in an underground laboratory, we would need independent confirmation to really believe our eyes," Vagnozzi explains. "And independent confirmation should come through complementary signatures of these types of interactions. For instance, I can say "if I've detected such and such signature in a laboratory, and it's really dark energy, then I should see such and such signature in cosmological observations, particularly in the large scale structure"."

Unveiling the mystery of dark energy

Approximately 27 percent of the universe is thought to be composed of dark matter, while 68 percent is thought to be governed by the forces of dark energy, an invisible hypothetical force that causes the universe to expand at an accelerated rate.

Advertisement

"The landscape of dark energy candidates is extremely vast, much vaster than that of dark matter," Vagnozzi says. "If we were to chart dark energy's non-gravitational interactions, for instance through direct detection, this would help narrow down the possibilities as to what dark energy can and cannot be. That's the same reason why experiments are pursuing direct detection of dark matter."

The scientific community first detected dark matter in the 1920s, meaning that it has had a lot more time to research the mysterious force holding galaxies together than it has for dark energy. "We detected dark matter's gravitational interactions decades ago," Vagnozzi says. "But now we want to take a step further and better understand what it is, what type of particle (if any), how it interacts with other types of matter, and so on. We are decades behind when it comes to dark energy, so directly detecting dark energy could help "catch up", so to say, with the dark matter program."