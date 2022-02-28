Disney's new Star Wars hotel is a real-life role-playing game

Ever wanted to live out your Star Wars fantasy in real life? Well, thanks to Disney's long-awaited theme hotel Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser that will finally open to the public on Tuesday, March 1, you actually might. That is, if you're willing to pay around a whopping $6,000.

Located in Florida's Disney World, the hotel is in Star Wars Land that's also known as Galaxy's Edge -- or Planet Batuu. Galactic Starcruiser, in its very basic sense, is a two-day immersive experience package for die-hard Star Wars fans that includes unique missions, activities, and reserved spots on Star Wars rides in the theme park.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser schedule

Described as "part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game," by Disney, the cruiser is in fact a vacation starship with a very busy schedule. Called Halcyon, the ship is where the main activities take place. The stay is basically a massive improv with many actors and extras that are always in character which makes the experience even more immersive for the visitors.



Once in, the guests will go on about their own stories that shape with every action and interaction they make. Organically developing, these storylines will mildly differ for each guest since they can choose to join the Resistance Army, be a First Order soldier, go rogue, or simply spend their time chilling.

According to Disney's itinerary, the guests will be learning how to sabacc — the card game Han Solo and Lando Calrissian play in the 2018 movie Solo — have guaranteed seats for park rides Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run, can engage in lightsaber training, take part in a droid racing competition, and build model ships.

At some point by the end of the stay, there's even a lightsaber duel featuring Disney's "real" lightsaber props which the company had announced a few months back.

The Galactic Starcruiser package also offers two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, and one quick meal that are inspired by the galaxy far far away for each guest, or as Disney puts it "inspired by the geography and environments of iconic destination planets throughout the galaxy."

While it sounds all too amazing, the hotel concept has received a lot of backlash from online communities mainly due to its high prices. According to Disney's sample pricing, a two-night stay for two persons would cost $4,809, while the price for three will be $5,299 and four $6,000.

Would you be willing to experience a stay at the Galactic Starcruiser?