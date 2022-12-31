Interesting Engineering's top 10 DIY stories of 2022

Without further ado, here are Interesting Engineering's (IE) top ten DIY stories from 2022.

The transparent jet engine. Warped Perception/YouTube

"Warped Perception," a YouTuber, adores jet engines. He constantly adapts them for use in a wacky range of projects that only he is brave or innocent enough to attempt.

So. in this viral video, he thought it was time to demonstrate to his audience how the devices operate because he loves them.

He chose to create a see-through engine to do that. The result is, quite frankly, stunning.

From the popularity of this particular project, it seems our audience is big fans of creativity and innovation regarding bicycles. And this particular project was no exception.

In this video, YouTuber "The Q" demonstrated how to create an odd bike that functions, despite its quirks. He accomplishes this by halving an ordinary wheel and devising a means of operating it like a regular bicycle wheel.

The result was both visually exciting and surprisingly satisfying to watch.

Throughout the year, we covered several DIY projects about building miniature dam-based projects. And this one, for one reason or another, was among the most popular.

This particular project was provided by the YouTuber "Mr. Construction," who, using little more than essential tools and materials and some considerable skill, knocks up an impressive scale model of a hydroelectric dam with cyclonic generators.

The final product is impressive, and more importantly, the model works! If you haven't seen this one, we recommend you check it out ASAP.

Can guns fire inside concrete? Edwin Sarkissian/YouTube

In this DIY project, one daring chap decides to test if bullets can travel through concrete if fired from a gun encased within it.

Edwin Sarkissian, the YouTuber in question, decided to research this issue. He claimed in his video that while his grandfather was remodeling, four of his firearms fell precisely in the center of four buckets of concrete.

Each of the four handguns used in this terrifying experiment had three shots and was mounted on a wooden beam. We won't spoil the outcome if you haven't watched it, and if not, we recommend you check it out at your leisure.