Father-and-son team 3D-print a Lamborghini Aventador SV

An American father and son duo have spent the last few years 3D printing and building a replica Lamborghini Aventador SV. Starting the project about five years ago, the father-son team has made significant progress, so much so that Lamborghini even donated some genuine parts to help them.

They 3D-printed most of the parts

As Sterling Backus (the dad in question) explains, the entire project has been built from scratch with "no frame, no engine, nothing". He had to learn about 3D printing entirely through YouTube tutorials, teaching himself everything he needed to know. "We didn’t even have a 3D printer, so we bought one off Amazon, a small CR-10S," he said.