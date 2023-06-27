ENGINEERING JOBS

Father-and-son team 3D-print a Lamborghini Aventador SV

Colorado-based father and son team spend five years 3D-printing and building a 1:1 scale replica Lamborghini Aventador SV.
Christopher McFadden
| Jun 27, 2023 05:48 AM EST
Created: Jun 27, 2023 05:48 AM EST
diy
Representational image of a Lamborghini Aventador.
Representational image of a Lamborghini Aventador.

Lamborghini 

An American father and son duo have spent the last few years 3D printing and building a replica Lamborghini Aventador SV. Starting the project about five years ago, the father-son team has made significant progress, so much so that Lamborghini even donated some genuine parts to help them.

They 3D-printed most of the parts

As Sterling Backus (the dad in question) explains, the entire project has been built from scratch with "no frame, no engine, nothing". He had to learn about 3D printing entirely through YouTube tutorials, teaching himself everything he needed to know. "We didn’t even have a 3D printer, so we bought one off Amazon, a small CR-10S," he said.

Related

The father-son duo embarked on the outrageous mission using just one 3D printer and a lot of patience. "We had our CR-10S going for a year and a quarter almost non-stop," Backus told ‘3D Printing Nerd’ Joel Telling. As explained by Backus, the printer was intended for smaller projects so they had to assemble the Lamborghini part by part.

“We would make small pieces, about a foot cubed, and then take all of the pieces and join them together in a single panel,” he said. “But we didn’t want to just use 3D prints because we live in Colorado, and it gets hot here, so having it exposed in the sun is not good or structurally sound,” he added.

To enhance the structure's durability, Backus utilized carbon fiber to provide added strength to certain components. Also, Backus had to rig up a custom metal frame to fit all the 3D-printed parts. Although the construction process posed challenges, Backus found that creating the scissor doors was the most difficult task. However, he was able to construct them in a way that not only looked impressive but also fully functional. At some point during his project, Lamborghini became aware of Backus's remarkable work.

Upon witnessing his significant progress, they expressed their desire to contribute authentic parts of a Lamborghini Aventador as a donation. “These are headlights from a real Aventador, and normally they go for about $5,000 a piece,” he said. 

"I couldn’t afford them, but Lamborghini loved the project so much that they donated these, and they look great," he explained. Lamborghini donated a genuine Aventador steering wheel. According to Backus, the Lamborghini badge would only appear on this part of the car as a sign of respect for the brand.

The car is almost ready to show off

Backus acquired an engine from a 2005 Corvette found at a junkyard and subsequently rebuilt it to suit his needs. The Colorado father said that his next step will be to "go through the panels one at a time and sand them ready for paint".  

Backus mentioned that he intends to make adjustments to the car's mechanics and electrical components. After completing the necessary changes, Backus plans to exhibit the car at the Bandimere Speedway show in August. 

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/14/image/jpeg/9sLaT8T2aOovjT9LmJoSBRn8RBtl4EObuTE3PNwy.jpg
Scientists finally crack the reason behind unusual deformation in Earth's crust
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/23/image/jpeg/WTzqxGoJ9Gi96maG2hQha9JspjLLZWuBiD4zprMt.jpg
Titanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since Monday
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/24/image/jpeg/d6gEUdpu3QQ1r0veCEsFAu4UdtjjfJjuAz1PnRfM.jpg
How did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/02/image/jpeg/MNzqrE9kjepAqRqxbux9b2AlmLHT6N9KIBEMBPPp.jpg
How did we get to the Moon? Propulsion technology and the space shuttles
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/16/image/jpeg/9uWE7iNGsj1wmMk59ybcy961xyi1bUDa28PY9E1u.jpg
'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in China
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/AzwkrdXy6b/untitled-6-3.jpg
So you think you can fashion your future with wearables?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/16/image/jpeg/1DwAgqfviC8LlChLeLSqkkzrUri2XlzbzTI8it9C.jpg
Intel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processor
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/19/image/jpeg/9dauZQkzg3dXoTkVhcUP3GH6PJFl46Xh22a2JYDx.jpg
China just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into space
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/01/image/jpeg/kIKzBBG1VirRCFievYg079d29lur921XMV93nUSt.jpg
Galactic bubbles reveal new clues about the formation of the Milky Way
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/22/image/png/TedI6v3OerRK9UnTityZw3Dra59EtYMW1exXGBtp.png
Biohybrid microrobots could be prescribed to you one day
Job Board