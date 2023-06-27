Father-and-son team 3D-print a Lamborghini Aventador SV

Father-and-son team 3D-print a Lamborghini Aventador SVColorado-based father and son team spend five years 3D-printing and building a 1:1 scale replica Lamborghini Aventador SV.Christopher McFadden| Jun 27, 2023 05:48 AM ESTCreated: Jun 27, 2023 05:48 AM ESTdiyRepresentational image of a Lamborghini Aventador.Lamborghini Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.An American father and son duo have spent the last few years 3D printing and building a replica Lamborghini Aventador SV. Starting the project about five years ago, the father-son team has made significant progress, so much so that Lamborghini even donated some genuine parts to help them. They 3D-printed most of the partsAs Sterling Backus (the dad in question) explains, the entire project has been built from scratch with "no frame, no engine, nothing". He had to learn about 3D printing entirely through YouTube tutorials, teaching himself everything he needed to know. "We didn’t even have a 3D printer, so we bought one off Amazon, a small CR-10S," he said. See Also Related Creators of 3D-Printed Lamborghini Aventador Got A Real One on Christmas Morning Lamborghini Unveils the Hybrid Sián, Its Most Powerful Supercar YouTuber Jumps His Lamborghini Urus Over an Aventador The father-son duo embarked on the outrageous mission using just one 3D printer and a lot of patience. "We had our CR-10S going for a year and a quarter almost non-stop," Backus told ‘3D Printing Nerd’ Joel Telling. As explained by Backus, the printer was intended for smaller projects so they had to assemble the Lamborghini part by part.“We would make small pieces, about a foot cubed, and then take all of the pieces and join them together in a single panel,” he said. “But we didn’t want to just use 3D prints because we live in Colorado, and it gets hot here, so having it exposed in the sun is not good or structurally sound,” he added.To enhance the structure's durability, Backus utilized carbon fiber to provide added strength to certain components. Also, Backus had to rig up a custom metal frame to fit all the 3D-printed parts. Although the construction process posed challenges, Backus found that creating the scissor doors was the most difficult task. However, he was able to construct them in a way that not only looked impressive but also fully functional. At some point during his project, Lamborghini became aware of Backus's remarkable work.Upon witnessing his significant progress, they expressed their desire to contribute authentic parts of a Lamborghini Aventador as a donation. “These are headlights from a real Aventador, and normally they go for about $5,000 a piece,” he said. "I couldn’t afford them, but Lamborghini loved the project so much that they donated these, and they look great," he explained. Lamborghini donated a genuine Aventador steering wheel. According to Backus, the Lamborghini badge would only appear on this part of the car as a sign of respect for the brand.The car is almost ready to show offBackus acquired an engine from a 2005 Corvette found at a junkyard and subsequently rebuilt it to suit his needs. The Colorado father said that his next step will be to "go through the panels one at a time and sand them ready for paint". Backus mentioned that he intends to make adjustments to the car's mechanics and electrical components. After completing the necessary changes, Backus plans to exhibit the car at the Bandimere Speedway show in August. HomeDIYAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Scientists finally crack the reason behind unusual deformation in Earth's crustTitanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since MondayHow did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrongHow did we get to the Moon? Propulsion technology and the space shuttles'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in ChinaSo you think you can fashion your future with wearables?Intel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processorChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceGalactic bubbles reveal new clues about the formation of the Milky WayBiohybrid microrobots could be prescribed to you one day Job Board