Here are 12 AI tools you need to use to future-proof yourself

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the way people work, live, and engage with technology in a digital world that is constantly changing.

To stay relevant, professionals must embrace and adapt to these developments as AI's influence spreads across industries if they want to remain competitive and relevant.

So, which, if any, AI tools could help you future-proof your career?

If you are a little anxious about the future of your career in a world ever more dominated by AI, then you might be shopping around for solutions to help upskill yourself to stay ahead of the curve. If that is the case, these innovative tools will help give you the skills, knowledge, and time-saving boosts you will need to succeed in an AI-driven environment.

But first, before you face any potential competition, like AI, it is best to find out what you are up against.

Will AI replace human workers and professionals?

In short, it depends. AI can potentially change any number of work environments and professions significantly. Still, it's more likely that someone adept at using AI could replace others rather than AI replacing humans entirely. Technological advancements have required workers to adapt their practices throughout history, and AI will be no different.

The most impacted professions will likely be those involving routine tasks suitable for automation. Just as the Industrial Revolution and personal computers changed the workforce, people adapted to new technologies to remain relevant. The same is likely to be true for AI.

Taking over repetitive tasks can free humans to focus on more complex, creative, or strategic aspects of their jobs. While AI is already replacing specific low-skilled tasks in manufacturing, logistics, and data processing, many occupations still rely on human traits like empathy, creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence.

Jobs in nursing, therapy, sports, hospitality, and more depend on genuine human interaction, which AI cannot easily replicate. Furthermore, AI-driven technology will likely create new industries and jobs requiring human workers. Therefore, AI is expected to reshape the workforce, not replace it entirely. Thus, individuals, corporations, and governments should invest in education, retraining, and upskilling to help workers transition into new jobs and industries.

Utilizing AI tools can boost your productivity. chombosan/iStock

What jobs or skills can an AI never replace?

We've touched on this a bit above, but (at present) there are certain things AI can't really replicate or replace. One of the most important is the innate creative potential of our species. It is, by far, one of the most important skills we have developed over a million years on the planet. While some AI programs may appear to be able to replicate it (AI art generators, etc.), they are still heavily reliant on human ideas through the initial "pitch" of a concept or question, as well as for all of their initial training. The "work" AI then generates is also "trained" on previously produced works by human beings.