Here are 12 AI tools you need to use to future-proof yourself
- Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the way people work, live, and engage with technology in a digital world that is constantly changing.
- To stay relevant, professionals must embrace and adapt to these developments as AI's influence spreads across industries if they want to remain competitive and relevant.
- So, which, if any, AI tools could help you future-proof your career?
If you are a little anxious about the future of your career in a world ever more dominated by AI, then you might be shopping around for solutions to help upskill yourself to stay ahead of the curve. If that is the case, these innovative tools will help give you the skills, knowledge, and time-saving boosts you will need to succeed in an AI-driven environment.
But first, before you face any potential competition, like AI, it is best to find out what you are up against.
Will AI replace human workers and professionals?
In short, it depends. AI can potentially change any number of work environments and professions significantly. Still, it's more likely that someone adept at using AI could replace others rather than AI replacing humans entirely. Technological advancements have required workers to adapt their practices throughout history, and AI will be no different.
The most impacted professions will likely be those involving routine tasks suitable for automation. Just as the Industrial Revolution and personal computers changed the workforce, people adapted to new technologies to remain relevant. The same is likely to be true for AI.
Taking over repetitive tasks can free humans to focus on more complex, creative, or strategic aspects of their jobs. While AI is already replacing specific low-skilled tasks in manufacturing, logistics, and data processing, many occupations still rely on human traits like empathy, creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence.
Jobs in nursing, therapy, sports, hospitality, and more depend on genuine human interaction, which AI cannot easily replicate. Furthermore, AI-driven technology will likely create new industries and jobs requiring human workers. Therefore, AI is expected to reshape the workforce, not replace it entirely. Thus, individuals, corporations, and governments should invest in education, retraining, and upskilling to help workers transition into new jobs and industries.
What jobs or skills can an AI never replace?
We've touched on this a bit above, but (at present) there are certain things AI can't really replicate or replace. One of the most important is the innate creative potential of our species. It is, by far, one of the most important skills we have developed over a million years on the planet. While some AI programs may appear to be able to replicate it (AI art generators, etc.), they are still heavily reliant on human ideas through the initial "pitch" of a concept or question, as well as for all of their initial training. The "work" AI then generates is also "trained" on previously produced works by human beings.
In this sense, AI is a sort of "hive mind" of the human knowledge it has been trained on, which it uses to produce an output at the behest of a human user. It is, in other words, simply a tool. While a "true" general artificial intelligence could be produced in the future, it is yet to be seen if any AI could perform functions independently without the curiosity of a human behind it.
Critical thinking and problem-solving are other skills difficult for an AI to replicate. So, jobs that involve complex decision-making and require adaptability and the ability to navigate ambiguous situations, such as those involving executives and entrepreneurs, will likely remain the domain of humans for some time. While it is true that AI can analyze data and identify patterns, it may struggle with problems that require out-of-the-box thinking or a deep understanding of context (unless tailored "specialist" or "expert" AIs can be produced in the future).
Interpersonal communication and negotiation are cornerstones of most businesses. Jobs that require strong communication, empathy, and/or negotiation skills, such as salespeople, diplomats, psychologists, and managers, will likely never be replaced. Building relationships, understanding the needs of others, and persuading people are other skills that are difficult for AI to replicate effectively. Since business, empathy, and negotiation are fundamental for social beings like us, AI can probably never "fake it."
As for other professions, jobs that require fine motor skills, manual dexterity, or physical presence that AI cannot easily replicate, such as surgeons, athletes, dancers, and skilled tradespeople. Although AI and robotics are making leaps and bounds in progress in some areas, like surgery.
How can you "future-proof" yourself against the coming AI tide?
As the saying goes, it may be time for you to fight "fire with fire." AI will only get more sophisticated and pervasive in our lives, so if you can't beat it, learn how to bend it to your will. With that in mind, there are currently some handy AI-powered tools you might want to get proficient at using to "future-proof" yourself.
1. Why not learn to build one?
One way to future-proof yourself in a world increasingly infiltrated by AI is to learn how to build one. Regardless of your industry or employment function, learning to use AI tools can be a terrific approach to strengthening your skill set and future-proofing your career.
There are many free and paid-for ways to do this, but you can consider learning or polishing up your skills using one of the following education sources.
- Coursera, Udacity, and edX
- DataRobot
- IBM Watson Studio
- RapidMiner
- H2O.ai
- Ludwig
So, why not build your own AI tools to help you out?
2. If you are not using tools like Grammarly, you might want to start
Grammarly is an AI-powered writing assistant that helps improve your grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style. It can be integrated with various platforms, including email, social media, and word-processing applications. Even if you are not worried about an AI replacing you, this is a great application to get your hands on regardless. It comes in free and paid versions.
3. AI transcription will save you a ton of time
AI transcription tools, like Otter.ai, are applications that can transcribe spoken words from audio files, meetings, or live events. It helps users quickly generate accurate transcriptions, which can be edited, shared, and searched for specific content.
So, whether you must transcribe interviews regularly or like to take audio notes, this AI tool is indeed convenient.
4. Why not harness AI to supercharge your project management?
Various AI-powered project management tools can lighten the load for large or complex projects or teams of multiple personnel. Examples include Trello and Asana, which, while not AI-powered per se, can integrate with AI-powered automation tools like Zapier or IFTTT. These integrations can help automate repetitive tasks, create custom workflows, and streamline project management.
Win, win.
5. Employ an AI virtual assistant to get your life in order
What better way to future-proof yourself than to get AI to work for you? One example is Zoom.ai, an AI-powered virtual assistant that can help manage your work schedule, set up meetings, and provide valuable insights about your productivity. It integrates smoothly with popular calendars and communication tools, making it easier to stay organized and manage your time effectively.
6. Why not use chatbots to help learn new things, like a language?
AI chatbots are all the rage right now, but there is far more to them than just asking questions about random things. Some of the most famous ones, like ChatGPT or Replika, can, with the right prompting, be turned into our own infinitely patient personal tutors.
Replika is an AI chatbot designed to help users improve their communication skills, practice mindfulness, and manage stress. It can be a valuable tool for personal growth and self-improvement. ChatGPT can also be used for similar purposes as well as to provide technical training in things like learning a new human language or programming language.
You can even use it to debug your code or point you in the right direction.
7. AI can also be employed to help supercharge your search engine optimization and digital marketing strategies
AI tools like Ahrefs or SEMrush are AI-powered SEO and digital marketing tools that provide insights into website performance, keyword research, and competitor analysis. These tools can enhance your digital marketing skills and help you stay ahead in a competitive job market. What's not to like?
8. Google Analytics now comes with AI power too
Long the go-to for anyone wanting to track the performance and usability of one's website, Google Analytics has had something of an AI makeover in recent years. This powerful analytics tool uses AI and machine learning to provide insights into user behavior, traffic sources, and website performance. Digital marketers and website managers must understand and optimize their online presence.
9. AI social media marketing
Cortex is an AI-driven social media marketing platform that helps brands optimize their content strategy, increase engagement, and grow their audience. It can analyze large volumes of data to provide insights and recommendations on the best content, posting times, and platforms for your target audience.
10. You can even get AI to make you excellent visuals
AI-art generators like DeepArt.io, DALL-E, or Midjourney are potent tools that allow you to either transform existing images or generate entirely new ones based on a few simple prompts. They can be a valuable tool for graphic designers and digital artists looking to create unique and eye-catching visuals.
11. Give your resume a service with AI assessment tools
AI tools like Crystal are designed to act as personality assessment tools that can analyze a person's LinkedIn profile or other text samples to predict their personality traits, communication style, and preferences. It can help you better understand your colleagues and clients, enabling you to tailor your communication and collaboration for more effective results.
So, why not let AI help you land that dream job?
12. AI can also make music for you
If you need royalty-free music or other audio products, you may also want to consider implementing AI-powered audio generators. One example is Soundraw which is a music generator that allows you to create and compose original, royalty-free music, which you can use to elevate your content or projects. Create your custom tunes and music with Soundraw by customizing the length, tempo, composition, instruments, and genre of music.
Adopting and utilizing AI-powered solutions can help you increase productivity, improve your skill set, and prepare for the challenges that an AI-driven future will bring. By learning to use AI, you can keep a competitive advantage and be well-prepared to adapt to the constantly-evolving business environment by devoting time to learning and mastering these technologies.
Artificial intelligence will likely play a significant role in the future of work, and those that proactively adjust to this reality will be better prepared for long-term success. If you take nothing else away from this piece, remember that AI, in and of itself, will not replace you. Someone using it will.