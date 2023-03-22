Creating a database from scratch: Part 1 - Understanding the basics

You may be familiar with some of it, but if you're new to the database, don't worry; here's some basic information to get you started.

Main components of database

The main components of a database are:

Tables: A table is a collection of related data organized into rows and columns. Tables are used to store data in a relational database. If you've ever used spreadsheet applications like Microsoft Excel, you should have a basic understanding of what these are.

An index is a database structure that helps to speed up query performance by allowing the database to locate specific records quickly. Views: A view is a virtual table based on a query's result. Views provide a way to present a subset of data from a database in a specific format.

Don't worry if you are not familiar with most, if not all, of these terms, as you'll quickly get to grips with them once you start building your own database.

How to create your own database?

Building a database requires a little thought and unless experienced, a lot of trial and error. You'll need to factor in a few key issues before you begin but try not to get lost in the details at this stage.

Generally speaking, when considering building your database, you'll want to consider the following points: -

Determine the purpose and requirements of the database: what kind of data will be stored, the relationships between the data, who will use the database, and what kind of queries will be performed on the data.

Choose a database management system (DBMS) that fits your requirements. Examples of DBMS include MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle. Some are better than others for specific purposes (whether you'll be using on a local computer or plan on having thousands or more users, etc.), and we'll discuss this in a little more detail later.

Design the database schema: create a visual representation of the database structure, including tables, columns, data types, and relationships between tables.

Implement the database schema: create tables and columns in the chosen DBMS, and specify constraints such as primary keys and foreign keys.

Populate the database with data: add data to the tables and verify that it meets the constraints.

Test the database: perform queries on the data to ensure that it can be retrieved as required.

Maintain the database: regularly back up the data, monitor performance, and make updates as needed to ensure that the database continues to meet the needs of its users.

In the vast majority of cases, the above simple checklist will suffice, but for large deployments (like an app that will have millions of users, say), there will be other issues to deal with. However, such large implementations are beyond the scope of this introductory overview.

So, once you've made the big decision to build a database, one of the most important decisions you'll need to make is which DBMS to choose.

What database management system should you choose?

The best DBMS for building a database depends on several factors, including:

Purpose of the database: different DBMS are optimized for different purposes. For example, some DBMSs are designed for transaction processing, while others are designed for data warehousing.

The scale of the database: the size of the database, the number of users, and the amount of data that will be stored all impact the choice of DBMS.

Performance requirements: the response time and throughput required for queries and transactions will also affect the choice of DBMS.

Cost: different DBMS have different licensing fees and hardware requirements.

Based on these considerations, some popular DBMS for database development include:

MySQL: a widely used open-source relational database management system.

PostgreSQL: a powerful and open-source object-relational database management system.

Microsoft SQL Server: a popular commercial relational database management system.

Oracle Database: a powerful and widely used commercial relational database management system.

Microsoft Access: an older DBMS and prone to something called "bloating," but it is great for beginners. The user interface is second to none for building your relational database, forms, and queries.

MongoDB: a document-oriented NoSQL database management system known for its scalability and ease of use.

The best choice will depend on the size and complexity of your database, the type of data you need to store, performance requirements, and budget. Evaluating a few different options is recommended, and choosing the one best fits your needs.

What are some common tips for building a database?

So, you've made it this far. Not too daunting, is it? But, before we get deeper into more specifics (like making an actual database using any of the DBMSs mentioned above, here are some key takeaways you should always keep in the front of your mind.

1. You can "sketch out" your database using spreadsheets first

Since databases are fancy collections of connected tables, you may want to plan your first database using Excel. This will focus your mind on the data you wish to and types and helps you find ways to reduce or eliminate data replication.