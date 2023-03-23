Creating a database from scratch: Part 2 - MySQL

If you can't answer any of those, we suggest you first take a look at part 1 of this series.

Step 2: Install MySQL

With your database planned out, it is time to get stuck in. For this particular guide, we'll use one of the most common database management systems, MySQL.

You can install MySQL on your local machine or use a web-based service that offers MySQL hosting, such as Amazon RDS, Google Cloud SQL, etc.

A special note before we continue, since MySQL is based on the coding language SQL, pay particular attention to the provided code, especially the use of the ";" character. This is very important, as missing it will often be the main reason an SQL is not actioned. It is a straightforward thing to miss and an incredibly frustrating thing to try and spot when debugging your code if it isn't working.

Relevant commands/SQL code is included between the ===== breaks throughout the text.

Also, some web hosting MySQL DBMSs may require additional formatting like a "`" encapsulating the database name, column names, etc. So, instead of "SELECT * FROM users" you'll need to type "SELECT * FROM `users`"

We've just saved you hours of pain; you are welcome!

Depending on your computer setup, you'll need to do one of the following:-

Windows users

Download the MySQL installer from the official website: https://dev.mysql.com/downloads/installer/

Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

macOS users

You can use the Homebrew package manager to install MySQL. First, install Homebrew by following the instructions on their website: https://brew.sh/

Once you have installed Homebrew, you can run the following command to install MySQL:

==================================================================

brew install mysql

==================================================================

Linux (Ubuntu/Debian)

Update your package index by running the following command:

==================================================================

sudo apt update

==================================================================

Install MySQL by running the following command:

==================================================================

sudo apt install mysql-server

==================================================================

Linux (Red Hat/CentOS)

Add the MySQL repository to your system by running the following command:

==================================================================

sudo yum localinstall https://dev.mysql.com/get/mysql80-community-release-el7-3.noarch.rpm

==================================================================

Install MySQL by running the following command:

==================================================================

sudo yum install mysql-community-server

==================================================================

Once you have installed MySQL, you can start the MySQL server and complete the setup by running the mysql_secure_installation script. You can also start and stop the MySQL service using the appropriate command for your operating system, such as "systemctl start mysql" or "service mysql start."

Step 3: Connect to the MySQL server

Great, so we've got it all set up. Now "all" we need to do is flesh it out with tables and data. But how on Earth do you do that?

First, you'll need to ensure you can connect and "talk" to the database. This requires you to connect to the MySQL server using the MySQL command-line client and provide your MySQL credentials.

How you do this depends entirely on the platform you plan to connect to, store, and retrieve data from it. Some of the most common are as follows: -