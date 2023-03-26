Part 4: How to create your own database - general database management

This can make data-related tasks more efficient and accurate and help people make decisions by giving them a single source of information. Databases are used in many applications and industries, such as online shopping, financial management, and healthcare, to name a few.

Databases are widely used in many different applications and industries, and they serve a variety of purposes. Some primary uses of databases include, but are not limited to:

Data Storage (obviously): Databases provide a centralized location to store large amounts of data, which can be easily accessed, managed, and updated as needed.

Data Management: Databases allow organizations to manage their data more efficiently, with features like data validation, backup and recovery, and access control.

Data Retrieval: Databases provide fast and efficient ways to search and retrieve data, which is helpful for various applications, such as reporting and decision-making.

Data Analysis: Databases can perform complex data analysis and reporting, such as data mining, business intelligence, and predictive analytics.

E-commerce: Databases play a crucial role in powering e-commerce websites, as they can store information about products, customers, orders, and payments. Databases usually power many online shops behind the scenes.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM): Databases are often used to store information about customers, sales, and marketing activities, which can be used to analyze customer behavior and improve marketing campaigns.

Inventory Management: Databases can manage inventory levels, track stock movements, and generate reports on stock levels and sales.

Human Resources: Databases can be used to store and manage information about employees, including their details, employment history, and job performance.

In-house document automation and project management: For the more ambitious, you can turn a database into an "all-singing, all-dancing" automation machine. You can generate reports from a template with fixed and repetitive data (like date, standard text, etc.). If done right, you could automate the report-writing process from data collection forms accessed by a website or your local server. Such systems are also an excellent framework for quality control systems (storing and tracking data, audits, etc.).

These are just a few examples of the many uses of databases. The specific use of a database will depend on the needs of the organization and the type of data being stored.

What are the best ways to add and manipulate data on your database?

So, you've learned how to design and build a database, but adding and manipulating data with it requires little skill and knowledge. So, what if you want less technical users to take advantage of it too?

Let us now introduce you to the concept of frontends and backends.

The terms "frontend" and "backend" refer to the two main components of a software application. In our case, the former is our database, and the latter is some way of requesting, querying, or writing data to the backend.

The front end, also known as the client side, is part of the application that users interact with. It is responsible for presenting data to the user and collecting user inputs. The front end is usually written in client-side technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript and runs in the user's web browser or device.

The backend, also known as the server side, is part of the application that runs on the server and is not visible to the user. It is responsible for processing requests from the front end, interacting with databases and other systems, and returning the necessary data to the front end. The backend is typically written in server-side technologies such as PHP, Python, Ruby, and Java and runs on a web server.