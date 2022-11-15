Here's how you can connect Excel to an SQL database

Welcome to the world of Excel-SQL connectivity. But where do you begin? Let's find out.

Before we begin, if you are familiar with databases and spreadsheets, you may want to skip ahead a few sections.

What are the benefits of connecting Excel to an SQL Server?

Before we get stuck into the main topic, you might be wondering why you'd even bother trying to connect an Excel spreadsheet to an SQL database.

Well, you can take advantage of a database's much better way of handling data and combine it with Excel's much easier way of customizing, analyzing, formatting, and displaying data.

You get, in other words, the best of both worlds.

As we've previously written, spreadsheet applications like Microsoft Excel are excellent software for data collation and fundamental analysis. But it isn't as powerful as a database like SQL Server in several ways, as you are about to find out.

We'll cover the main points briefly below.

1. Data volume and data type handling are far superior with a database

One of the main benefits of a database is the sheer volume of data it can handle. If you have large data sets, then spreadsheets can struggle to handle it, and sharing such data is far from convenient when workbooks balloon it to megabytes.

Get the best of both worlds by connecting your spreadsheet to a database. shapecharge/iStock

Because databases are far superior at storing information and can handle large amounts of information, they can reach sizes that would be far too much for a spreadsheet to handle. Spreadsheets also tend to have limits on how many records they can hold, but databases do not.

For information, according to Microsoft, Excel caps out at around 1,048,576 rows by 16,384 columns. Not only can databases surpass this, but they can also be accessed many times with little to no degradation in performance.

While a little harder to quantify in terms of rows (i.e., records), typical SQL servers can handle up to 2,147,483,647 objects of all kinds (tables, queries, all data from all forms, etc.). For most applications, this is effectively limitless.

However, that does depend on the kind of data you store. In other words, if you have fields with loads of text or commonly embed images within records, this will drastically reduce the total amount of records a database can handle.

Unlike databases, spreadsheets can take up much more space on your hard drive to store data. When a spreadsheet has a lot of data or a lot of fields (thousands of rows), it can also be hard to read. While filters and custom views can help, they are very cumbersome compared to the query capabilities of a relational database.

Databases are far superior to spreadsheets in many ways. Tippapatt/iStock

Databases can also handle documents and other types of data that spreadsheets may not be able to handle.

2. Data editing is much more efficient using a database

Another of the main benefits of databases over spreadsheets is the data editing functions that databases can provide. This is especially true if the same or related information is kept in multiple records or spreadsheets.

One key example would be data sets requiring you to select data from a list. On a spreadsheet, this would typically need to be stored on a separate sheet to provide the source of a lookup for a cell. In a relational database, on the other hand, the separate sheet could be turned into its own table and linked to that field on the main table where the data is collected.

You can easily add and remove rows from such a table, and the rest of the database can be updated automatically. Data can also be amended en masse with databases using relatively simple "update" queries.

Databases are safer bet with your precious data. anyaberkut/iStock

3. Database user access and security blows spreadsheets out of the water

Another major benefit of databases over spreadsheets is the ability for multiple users to access or add new data sets simultaneously. While this is quasi-possible with shared spreadsheets, the process is more clunky.

In fact, according to Microsoft, an SQL Server can handle up to 32,767 user connections at any one time!

For this reason, databases are the best choice when you want to share information and have a team collaborate on it. Since more than one person can access and update the database simultaneously, it is more efficient and may be less likely to lead to mistakes.

4. Data integrity is better with a database

The main difference between databases and spreadsheets is how data is kept safe. Relational databases use standard rules to ensure that the data they store is correct and easy to find. Database fields can only usually accept certain data types, formats, or lengths.

For example, free text fields can be set to accept a certain maximum number of characters, or number fields can only accept values in a particular format.