Part 3: Here's how to unleash your database power with queries

Queries are expressed using a specialized language called Structured Query Language (SQL). SQL provides a syntax for asking questions about data stored in a database and retrieving the matching data.

For example, suppose you have a database of customers and their orders, and you want to retrieve the names of customers who have placed orders with a value greater than $100. You would write an SQL query that specifies the columns to retrieve (e.g., the customer name), the conditions to be met (e.g., the total order value must be greater than $100), and the table or tables where the data is stored (e.g., the customer and order tables). The database management system (DBMS) would then execute the query, retrieve the data that matches the conditions, and return the results to you.

In other words, a database query asks questions about data stored in a database and retrieves the results. This is, by far, one of the most powerful functions of a database, allowing you to interrogate data sets and perform some pretty cool data manipulations.

What kind of things can you do with database queries?

Database queries are fundamental for interacting with databases and have many uses.

Some of the most common things you'll want to use them for include, but are not limited to, the following:

Data Retrieval: One of the primary uses of database queries is to retrieve data stored in a database. This could be used, for example, to display a list of products for sale on a website, to show a user their account information, or to generate reports based on data stored in a database.

Data Filtering: Another use of database queries is to filter data based on specific criteria. For example, you might use a query to retrieve information on all customers who have placed orders in the past month or to show all products that are out of stock.

Data Sorting: Queries can also be used to sort data stored in a database. For example, you might use a query to sort a list of customers by their last name or a list of products by price.

Data Aggregation: Queries can be used to aggregate data stored in a database, such as calculating the total sales for a given period or finding the average price of products in a specific category.

Data Modification: Database queries can also modify data stored in a database. For example, you might use a query to update a specific customer's information or delete a product that is no longer available.

Data Joining: Queries can combine data from multiple tables in a database, such as joining information about customers and their orders to show a complete picture of a customer's activity.

These are just a few examples of the many uses of database queries. Queries are essential for working with databases and retrieving the information you need.

So, time for some examples.

What are the most helpful database queries?

So, you've got your database set up, populated with data, and are a happy bunny.

But what can you do with it now? Let's look into the beautiful world of queries.

But, before we begin, please take note of the following.

A special note before we continue, since MySQL is based on the coding language SQL, pay particular attention to the provided code, especially the use of the ";" character. This is very important, as missing it will often be the main reason an SQL is not actioned. It is a straightforward thing to miss and incredibly frustrating to try and spot when debugging your code if it isn't working.

Relevant commands/SQL code is included between the ===== breaks throughout the text.

Also, some web hosting MySQL DBMSs may require additional formatting like a "`" encapsulating the database name, column names, etc. So, instead of "SELECT * FROM users" you'll need to type "SELECT * FROM `users`"

Whenever you plan on running a query on a database, especially one that modifies the data, it is VERY IMPORTANT that you either back up your data first or "test" run the query first, or both. Most database management systems will provide a virtual environment to show you the likely outcome of a query, or pick up any potential problems with your query. Terms used for this will vary, but in most cases, you should see a "simulate query" button or similar on your DBMS. However, this is usually over the top for SELECT queries (as this doesn't modify data).

Ok, let's get into it.

1. The SELECT query is probably the one you'll use most often

The SELECT query in SQL is used to retrieve data from one or more tables in a database. It's the most commonly used type of SQL query. It is used to retrieve specific columns and rows from a database based on a set of conditions. As highlighted earlier, it is an example of a data retrieval query.