Engineer wires a second life into dying AirPods

Three years after purchasing his Apple AirPods, Pilllonel noticed them lasting just 30 seconds while on battery. This didn’t come as a surprise, given lithium-ion batteries' well-documented terrible aging. What made it worse, however, was one of his AirPods breaking as he attempted to replace its battery.

This shouldn’t have been a surprise either, given Apple’s design- beautiful to look at, yet impossible to mend; and their well-deserved scathing score of 0 iFixit gave them for repairability, says Pillonel in a press release.

Combined with the difficulty to procure a spare battery from a trusted source, Pillonel turned to trusty old wires- his most innovative project yet. In a video he uploaded, the dead battery was removed. With a bit of soldering magic and some heat shrink tube later, the AirPods can be seen to be alive and kicking, albeit tethered to a USB-C cable. Perhaps this could be the first wired earphones for those new USB-C iPhones rumored to come out next year.

A need for escape pods for the AirPods

When Apple introduced the AirPods to the world, they pitched a tale of liberation- liberation from tangling and tear-prone wires. In hindsight, we can see that the larger impact was us consumers getting hooked into an ecosystem of proprietary products designed to fail a few years later.