If you love making RC planes, then check out these foam replica planes

When you purchase an AeroTetris foam replica, you must assemble the model yourself. The models come in multiple foam pieces, which must be carefully combined to create the scaled-down version of the original aircraft. This DIY approach is a crucial part of the building process for enthusiasts.

To give the foam models movement and controls, you must buy and assemble extra parts. The process typically involves selecting the right motor, electronic speed controller (ESC), servos, battery, and remote control system compatible with the model you're building. It's essential to choose appropriate components for the aircraft's size and weight.

Most of the time, adding propulsion means putting in an electric motor or, in some cases, a small jet engine. The motor is installed inside the plane, and where it goes depends on the model. You also need to add a propeller or ducted fan, depending on the type of engine used.

The entire process requires some technical knowledge, skill, and patience. You might also need to look at online forums, tutorials, or other resources to find out more about how to give your AeroTetris foam replica movement and control. It's essential to research and understand the specific requirements for the model you're building and to follow safety guidelines during the assembly and flying processes.