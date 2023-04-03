Trending
If you love making RC planes, then check out these foam replica planes

One French company called AeroTetris makes an impressive range of foam replica aircraft that can be turned into working RC-planes.
Christopher McFadden
Apr 03, 2023
Created: Apr 03, 2023 08:30 AM EST
If you love RC planes, then you should definately check out AeroTetris.

AeroTetris 

For anyone who loves radio-controlled model planes (and who doesn't?), then you'll love a company called AeroTetris. A French company makes replicas of famous planes from different countries out of foam. These replicas are a starting point for enthusiasts who want to build functional remote-controlled (RC) airplanes.

The models comprise many foam pieces that must be put together carefully to make a smaller version of the original plane. AeroTetris has many plane models, such as the Antonov An-225 Mriya, the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, the Tupolev Tu-160 Blackjack, the Boeing 747SP, fighter jets from Saab, and a few MiG and Sukhoi planes.

When you purchase an AeroTetris foam replica, you must assemble the model yourself. The models come in multiple foam pieces, which must be carefully combined to create the scaled-down version of the original aircraft. This DIY approach is a crucial part of the building process for enthusiasts.

To give the foam models movement and controls, you must buy and assemble extra parts. The process typically involves selecting the right motor, electronic speed controller (ESC), servos, battery, and remote control system compatible with the model you're building. It's essential to choose appropriate components for the aircraft's size and weight.

Most of the time, adding propulsion means putting in an electric motor or, in some cases, a small jet engine. The motor is installed inside the plane, and where it goes depends on the model. You also need to add a propeller or ducted fan, depending on the type of engine used.

The entire process requires some technical knowledge, skill, and patience. You might also need to look at online forums, tutorials, or other resources to find out more about how to give your AeroTetris foam replica movement and control. It's essential to research and understand the specific requirements for the model you're building and to follow safety guidelines during the assembly and flying processes.

Most Popular

One of the most impressive models made by the company is the An-255. Its self-assembly kit has 708 foam pieces that must be assembled carefully to make a smaller version of the An-225. Even though adding flight controls and propulsion to the replica might be hard, it might be easier than starting from scratch, especially if the wings are made in the shape of an airfoil.

People interested in mechanics will probably find AeroTetris' foam copies of famous planes, like the Antonov An-225 Mriya, an exciting way to start building real RC planes. Even though connecting the flight controls and propulsion systems might be hard, these scale models of hundreds of foam pieces are a better place to start than from scratch. AeroTetris's extensive selection of plane models and unique presentation with female models make it fun and exciting for people who like airplanes.

