Watch: Former NASA engineer drops an egg from space without a crack

Furthermore, the four fins on the back of the rocket would stir it in the right location to land on a mattress on Earth. To achieve this lofty goal, Rober and his engineer friends broke down the problem into smaller steps. They began by calculating the terminal velocity of an egg. This was 75 mph.

The team then ran a series of tests to see if the egg would break when hitting a mattress at that velocity. They found that a mattress would protect an egg even if it’s traveling faster than its terminal velocity.

An illustration of the egg rocket Mark Rober/ YouTube

A gigantic mattress

They were now ready to build a target mattress area in the middle of a field in a small town to catch the egg when it returned from space. They made the area substantially bigger than just one mattress to take into account any errors in calculating the egg’s landing location.

Rober worked with Joe from BPS.Space who is an expert at building rockets and is completely self-taught. He then proceeded to add some heating elements surrounding the egg to make sure that it did not freeze in space. Those elements were designed to fall off before the egg landed on Earth.

One drawback

The experiment did have one drawback, and that is that the rig only cut the egg loose at 100,000 feet (19 miles) rather than technically in space, which is about three times that high. But it’s still an impressive experiment.