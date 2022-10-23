128 invaluable Google Sheets functions and formulas for engineers
- Google Sheets has come a long way since it first launched in 2006.
- It is free and has become a versatile and stable spreadsheet program.
- Like MS Excel, it also has a bunch of useful functions.
Google Sheets was first launched over 16 years ago and has gone from strength to strength ever since. While not as capable as premium off-the-shelf spreadsheet packages like MS Excel, considering it is free, you can't go wrong with Google Sheets.
Like any spreadsheet package, Google Sheets also comes with some potent functions and formulae that can help your sort, clean, analyze, and otherwise organize your data in a matter of minutes. Let's discover some of the most useful ones.
An interview with Dr. Birgül Akolpoglu allows IE to dig deeper into the potential, limitations and misconceptions of biohybrid microrobots for medical use.
In a first, scientists develop an AI tool to help doctors distinguish between infectious diseases