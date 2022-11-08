How to solve a Rubik's cube by using algorithms

Read on to find out how.

How long does it take the average person to solve a Rubik's Cube?

If you have trouble solving a Rubik's cube, don't fret, you are not alone. In fact, according to some estimates, only 6% of the population has ever achieved it. Either through a combination of learning algorithms (more on that later), or sheer determination, solving a Rubik's cube can certainly be done if you are willing to work at it.

In fact, it took the inventor of the Rubik's cube, Erno Rubik, one month to learn how to solve his creation.

Intimidating for many, but exciting for others, the Rubik's cube is a great way to work your grey matter. Source: Rolf Venema/Flickr

The best way to learn how to solve one, without spending hours and days trying to work it out for yourself, is to follow some guides or tutorials. Rest assured, this is not cheating.

Consider this, a standard 3 by 3 by 3 Rubik's cube has more than 43 quintillion possible combinations, but only a single correct solution. It would take you a very long time to attempt to solve it through brute force alone.

You need to know some strategies, technically called algorithms, to shortcut the process. This is the very reason that algorithms exist in the first place.

Some of those who have gone through the grinder and learned these algorithms, or set moves, can solve a Rubik's cube in double-quick time. According to some, it should take around 45 minutes or so, on average, to learn these moves.

It took an artificial intelligence 44 hours to manage the same feat, so bare that in mind.

Once they become muscle memory, you can trim the process of solving a cube significantly. In many cases, according to some sources, it should be possible for the average person to complete a Rubik's cube in around 20 to 25 minutes.

The current world record holder for solving the Rubik's cube is Yusheng Du who solved a standard cube in 3.47 seconds.

Of course, there are those exceptional people who can solve a cube in less than a minute. The world record for a single solve for the standard 3 by 3 by 3 cube is 3.47 seconds. Yusheng Du, from China, managed this incredible feat in 2018.

But try not to compare yourself to this fantastic record. Du had been practicing the process for many, many years.

Can you solve a 3x3 Rubik's cube using algorithms?

In short, yes.

The methods you will use, on the grand and micro-scale, will involve following some set procedures, aka algorithms, to complete the cube. This is essentially what algorithms exist to do.

You can think of these as set steps to solving a Rubik's cube.

So, are you ready to join the 6% who have solved the Rubik's cube? Brace yourself and enjoy the process...

1. First things first, learn your cube

The first thing to do is to become accustomed to your cube. This guide will focus on the standard 3 by 3 by 3 cube.

Remember, however, that the following procedures will also apply to other kinds of Rubik's cubes.

A standard cube consists of six faces (obviously), each consisting of one of six different colors. The middle pieces of each face are fixed, and all other axes (x, y, and z) can rotate clockwise and counterclockwise.

Guides will usually refer to blocks as consisting of edge pieces (the middle block on the moving edges -- there are twelve of these), corner pieces (the eight corners of the cube), and centerpieces (which are the six fixed bits).

The colored sides on a standard cube are always paired in the same way.

This is important to understand and is essential for solving the cube. Based on these color pairings, you will aim to move pieces into their correct final position.

In the following guide and others, we will refer to certain moves when revealing algorithms for solving the cube. These are standard nomenclature, and they are as follows (courtesy of The Official Rubik's Cube Site):

Letters donate: front face (F), right column (R), left column (L), upper row (U), down or bottom row (D), etc. These terms are relative to the side of the cube facing you. Always keep the cube in this position when performing algorithms, and never rotate the cube unless instructed.

Note the use of the letter "i" on some moves. This means that a move is 'inverted' or reversed.

You will also see greyed-out squares on most images. This just means the block is not in its correct place, and its color on the cube does not matter.

All moves are a 1/4 rotation.

For all algorithms provided, it is essential to try and visualize the block moving around and why the move is being made. In most cases, the algorithm will be an even number of moves, to first move the piece and then "repair" the locations of any solved pieces in the rest of the cube (except the first stage and especially the last stage).

Ok, got that? Let's solve the Rubik's cube, shall we?

2. See the bigger picture

At all times, bear in mind the bigger picture. Solving a Rubik's cube essentially follows a master plan.

While the above sounds simple in theory, the process requires you to know a few "tricks" to achieve it. These are essentially little sub-algorithms used to manipulate the pieces into place.

We'll dedicate the rest of this article to showing you these algorithms to complete the above "master plan" algorithm.

3. Stage 1 - "The White Cross"

The "white cross". Remember grey squares are not important here. Note the matching edge pieces to center-pieces. Source: Rubik's Cube

Before we begin, time for a confession.

Most of this guide will borrow heavily from the Rubik's cube official guide and the amazing guide from Ruwix.com. The author also only recently learned how to solve a Rubik's cube, and if I can do it, so can you!

On with the guide, and good luck.

As previously mentioned, the first thing to do is pick one side to solve. The convention is to use the white side on a standard cube, but it doesn't matter.

We'll go through a real-life solution along with the guide. Here is the starting state of ours. Luckily one of the edge pieces (the red-white piece) is already in place and just needs to be turned to the left 90 degrees. Source: Interesting engineering

However, if one side has some added detail, like a decal or images, you might want to solve this one first, as doing it later can add unnecessary complications.

The aim is to produce a cross, usually called the "white cross." Since this is the most straightforward stage, it is highly recommended that you attempt this through trial and error.

Once you've mastered this, you will also use many of the same moves to solve the middle layer.

First, move the white side to the top of the cube. For most of the process, the "top" layer will be your "working" layer, where you move pieces around and then "drop" them into the lower layers, except this stage and the final stage (as they are the "top").