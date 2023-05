LEGO has announced the impending release of its latest space exploration-based kit, the NASA Mars Rover Perseverance. Kit number 42158, the new LEGO set, is in its highly popular LEGO Technic format, and even comes with an interactive app to help bring the model to life.

It is scheduled for release on the 1st of August 2023, aimed at ages ten and over, and consists of 1,132 pieces.

This LEGO® Technic™ building set measures over 9 inches (23 cm) high, 12.5 inches (32 cm) long, and 9 inches (23 cm) wide. It comes with a model of the Mars Rover, obviously, but also a smaller companion model of Perseverance's Ingenuity helicopter too. And, we must say, it looks absolutely incredible.