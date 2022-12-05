These 9 Microsoft Word shortcuts will supercharge your documents with automation

Microsoft Word is probably, the world's most popular word-processing software.

While used by millions of people daily, few know the secrets to unlock Word's power truly.

Here are a few hints and tips to get the most out of your MS Word user experience.

Microsoft Word is one of the world's most widely used word-processing programs. Decades old now, the software is very mature and stable and comes packed with many valuable features for casual and advanced users.

For this reason, among many others, Word rightfully sits close to, if not at the top of, the pile of the best word processors. However, there is much more to Microsoft Word than meets the eye. Using built-in features and Visual Basic (VBA), you can make the software "jump through hoops" if you know how.