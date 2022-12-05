How to set up the best home audio for the ultimate sound experience

This will give you some basic idea of what they are and, with some luck, help you begin understanding how these components incorporate analog and digital formats into a home audio setup. To do the job right, you need special equipment to convert from analog to digital and back again.

And don't think you'll need to spend a small fortune. Even the most affordable system will give you a setup far superior to using a pair of earbuds to connect to your computer! Let's get stuck in, shall we?

Which format is best for a home audio system?

Before beginning to design your home audio system, you'll want to decide whether you'll be playing CDs, audio cassettes, vinyl, or purely digital audio. While this used to be a headache, most modern systems will let you play various formats in one place, which is handy.

So, what's the difference anyway?

In short, of all the major formats, only vinyl is analog. The others are all digitized copies of sound. While this might sound like a minor distinction, it does make a difference in sound quality.

A vinyl record's playing mechanism and its music are both mechanical. We can hear the mechanical sound more clearly when played because our ears are tuned to it.

But, of course, it is more complex than that. Many factors can also affect the audio quality beyond the format, like the records' condition, the sound system they are played on, etc.

A vinyl record that hasn't been adequately cleaned will drastically impact its audio quality. It will pop and crackle and harm the record's grooves over time. Likewise, as many of you know, dirty and scratched CDs can skip or fail to play altogether.

An excellent record that has been well-maintained and is being played on a high-quality surround sound system will sound considerably better than anything being streamed online. Other kits, like a bass kicker, can elevate your listening experience even more.

But, more on that later.

When choosing between formats, considerations need to be made for the limitations of each too. Vinyl, for example, is notoriously prone to scratching. If this happens, the player's needle won't advance properly.

If badly damaged enough, a vinyl record can become unplayable. But with the proper upkeep and cleaning, you can prevent that problem.

CDs are more difficult to scratch (but not immune to the problem) and can still play fine in the presence of some dust. The laser tracks can be scratched on a CD, but this is less likely to happen than with a record.

Streaming services are, of course, not affected by these kinds of issues at all.

Vinyl records also have the disadvantage of needing to be stored properly to avoid warping or damage. CDs, on the other hand, don't experience this issue, and they may be kept either vertically or horizontally, and as long as you don't damage the disc's underside, they will last a lifetime.

Are vinyl records really better than CDs? azamotkin/iStock

Since streaming services don't require physical storage, you'll always have the same sound quality and won't need to take up any space to keep your music.

Is vinyl better than CD or streaming?

Vinyl is widely considered the very best when it comes to sound quality, but is this true?

Beware, you are about to enter one of the most hotly debated subjects in home audio. We apologize in advance for now getting you involved. The short answer is — it depends on your opinion.

For those who advocate for vinyl, as we touched upon earlier, vinyl's primary advantage is that it is analog. This, in their opinion, makes a difference because of how our eardrums and other ear components transform sound waves into the sounds we perceive. It is argued that sounds generated mechanically "feel" more "real," if you like, whether true or not.