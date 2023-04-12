Mastering website design part 1: Learn the basic principles

So, whether you are a business owner, a blogger, or a web designer, you need to know the basics of website design to have a successful online presence. Let's get stuck in.

Is designing a website easy?

How long is a piece of string? But seriously, like anything in life, how "hard" or "easy" something is, depends entirely on your character, work ethic, the complexity of the task, and the tools you're using. To this end, creating a website can be both simple and challenging.

However, be under no illusion that creating an effective, visitor-hooking website from scratch can be challenging without prior expertise. However, there are lots of user-friendly content management systems and website generators that can make the process much simpler.

If you have some experience with web design, you can make a simple website with just a few pages pretty quickly. However, the difficulty of the design process rises along with the website's complexity. Even for designers with a lot of experience, building a website with advanced features, dynamic content, and custom designs can be challenging.

That all being said, with enough dedication, anyone can learn to create a fantastic website with the proper resources and some practice. So, what essential things do you need?

What tools do you need to build a website?

In most cases, anyone considering building their website will need a few key things to make it happen.

These include, but are not limited to: -

A text editor is a software used to create and modify web pages. It is also known as a web development environment. Sublime Text, Visual Studio Code, Atom, and Notepad++ are a few of the well-liked text editors for web programming. A text editor, code libraries, and other utilities are all parts of a larger software package called a web development environment, used to make changes without breaking anything in a live environment.

HTML (Hypertext Markup Language) is the language used to build a web page's structure (think skeleton), along with CSS and JavaScript. Layout, color, and typeface choices are all defined by CSS (Cascading Style Sheets), which is used to create a web page's visual appearance. Using JavaScript, a web page can have interactive components like buttons and forms.

Web hosting is a service that enables you to keep your web pages on a server so that internet users can access them. There are numerous web hosting companies, including HostGator, SiteGround, and Bluehost.

The web address users will use to reach your website is a domain name. A domain name can be purchased from a domain provider like Google Domains, GoDaddy, or Namecheap.

Without prior knowledge of HTML or other programming languages, a content management system (CMS) enables you to create, manage, and post content on your website. WordPress, Drupal, and Joomla are a few standard CMS systems. A CMS isn't essential, but it is a great way to build a website quickly.

These are the essential resources you'll need to create a website. You might also require extra tools, like graphics or database management software, depending on your particular requirements and the complexity of your website.

What are the most critical web design principles?

There are many key web design concepts that you can use to build a website that is both aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly. The following are a few of the most crucial guidelines:

A website should have a clear purpose and aim, whether it is to inform visitors, offer them products, or amuse them. The layout and substance of the website should make this goal explicit.

Visual hierarchy: The design should establish a distinct visual order, giving more prominence to essential elements such as headlines, images, and calls to action than to less crucial ones.

Navigation: Thanks to the website's straightforward and intuitive navigation, users should be able to quickly locate the information they want.

Consistency: The layout, color scheme, and typography should all be consistent throughout the site.

White space: Using white space can help a website appear tidier and well-organized while highlighting key components

Accessibility: The website should be created with accessibility in mind so that those with impairments can easily use it.

Mobile responsiveness: The website should be created to be responsive or able to change to fit various different screen types, operating systems, and gadgets.

Speed of loading: The website should be created to load quickly, as slow loading times can hurt user experience and search engine rankings.

Building a website can be a challenge, but is not impossible when you know how. milindri/iStock

By adhering to these guidelines, you can design a user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing website that will keep users interested and help you reach your website's objectives.

What are the seven steps to effective web design?

Effective web design can be done in a variety of ways, but there are seven fundamental stages you should follow to build a successful website: