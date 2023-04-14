Mastering website design part 3: How to improve online visibility

Whether you own a business or blog or make online content, these tips should help you get more people to your website and make you more visible online. Let's get stuck in, shall we?

1. KISS: keep it simple stupid

It is a famous saying, but implementing a KISS strategy is usually a good idea when building a website.

Keep it simple stupid! mapo/iStock

Users prefer websites that are simple to use and aesthetically appealing. To do this, try to use traditional arrangements and eliminate anything that could detract from your message. Limiting the number of distractions a visitor may have makes you more likely to persuade them to do what you want from them (buy a product, read your content, etc.).

This is especially true for your homepage. Since this is the first page users see when they arrive, it must be attractive and straightforward. Visitors may find it overwhelming and challenging to grasp the purpose of your website if your homepage is cluttered. Please keep it simple and concentrate on the most crucial elements of your website.

Here are some pointers for creating a simple homepage design:

Make good use of spaces to produce a clean and roomy design.

Write in digestible, easy-to-read chunks.

To convey your message, use images or visuals of a high caliber.

To persuade visitors to act, use a call to action that is obvious and conspicuous but not over the top.

The homepage is important because it is usually the "landing page" for your website. It should be made to make people want to come to your site, stay longer, and return. Homepage design is a sub-discipline regarding web design, but check out your competition to get some inspiration if you are stuck on where to start.

2. Avoid carousels, sliders, tabs, and accordions

According to many experienced professionals, these elements should not be used because such elements can be distracting (KISS, remember), and visitors often ignore them anyway.

This is not just a matter of opinion either.

According to some research, visitors frequently ignore these design components. Consider using a long-scrolling format with all the necessary information on a single page to show information effectively.

3. "Social proof" is like gold dust

Human beings are social animals, so you should leverage this fact as much as possible on your website. This is where a principle called social proof can be used to your advantage.

In psychology, the term "social proof" refers to the concept that people are more likely to believe what others say and do when they perceive them to be like themselves, mainly when those ideas or actions are taken by people they respect or admire. The term "social proof" in the context of websites refers to using social cues and indicators, such as user reviews, testimonials, likes and shares on social media, and endorsements from influencers or sector experts, to foster a sense of trust and credibility among website users.